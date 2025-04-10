In a dramatic turn straight out of a Telugu blockbuster, BYJU’S founder and CEO Byju Raveendran has fired a fierce salvo against his company’s critics, confirming a First Information Report (FIR) against former resolution professional Pankaj Srivastava and senior executives of EY. With fiery rhetoric reminiscent of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Raveendran’s latest tweet isn’t just a legal declaration—it’s a declaration of war.

In this article, we’ll dive into the explosive developments surrounding BYJU’S, the FIR against EY and former RP Pankaj Srivastava, and what Byju Raveendran’s fiery response means for the future of the embattled edtech giant.

The Tweet That Lit the Fuse

On Monday, Raveendran took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped a cinematic bombshell:

“FIR filed against those involved in a criminal conspiracy against BYJU’S: Pankaj, the RP who illegally handed over the insolvency process to Dinkar, Rahul & Lokesh from EY who are the agents of GLAS, a collective of crooks. I am not a flower; I am the fire that will shatter GLAS.”

With this, he directly accused Pankaj Srivastava of illegally transferring control of the company’s insolvency proceedings and EY executives of acting in collusion with GLAS Trust—a US-based lender representative—whom he boldly labelled “a collective of crooks.”

A War on Multiple Fronts

Raveendran’s post is more than an angry outburst; it’s a calculated counter-attack. BYJU’S has been under immense financial and legal stress, following a loan default of $1.2 billion (₹11,432 crore). GLAS Trust, acting on behalf of lenders, had earlier approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which ruled in their favor in June 2024 and handed over financial control of BYJU’S.

But Raveendran is fighting back. He claims the insolvency handover was not only improper but part of a wider conspiracy to dismantle the edtech firm.

The Whistleblower Bombshell

Adding more spice to this already dramatic saga is a recent whistleblower allegation from within EY itself. A LinkedIn post suggested that certain EY insiders had access to documents indicating potential collusion with GLAS—documents that may have been ignored or even tampered with.

While unverified, these claims have given Raveendran more ammunition, and he’s wasting no time in aiming it at the top.

Calling Out the Big Guns at EY

Raveendran didn’t stop with middle management. In a direct challenge to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, he tweeted:

“Is this fraud INDIVIDUAL or INSTITUTIONAL @Rajivmemani? If it’s the former, you must suspend the culprits now… There are burning questions you must answer.”

This is not just about optics. By dragging EY’s leadership into the spotlight, Raveendran is attempting to shift the public narrative—suggesting systemic complicity rather than isolated incidents.

Broke, Not Broken

Days before this explosive post, Raveendran had shared a haunting image with the words: “Broke, not broken.” It was a clear attempt to reshape public perception of BYJU’S—not as a fallen unicorn, but as a fighter enduring against all odds.

Once India’s most valued startup, BYJU’S has fallen from its $22 billion peak to financial instability and ongoing insolvency proceedings. Yet, Raveendran appears undeterred. If anything, this new tone suggests a more aggressive, no-holds-barred strategy.

The Final Act: What Comes Next?

The FIR marks a significant escalation. Whether it leads to criminal charges or simply adds pressure in the court of public opinion remains to be seen. Meanwhile, legal battles in the NCLT, arbitration over a ₹158 crore dispute with the BCCI, and tensions with investors continue to swirl.

But one thing’s clear—Byju Raveendran is no longer just the edtech entrepreneur who brought Indian test-prep to the global stage. He’s now scripting a different story, one where he casts himself as the underdog hero, rising from the ashes, ready to take on the system.

And in true Pushpa fashion, he’s warning everyone: “I’m not a flower. I’m the fire.”