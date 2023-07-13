Byju’s chose Former Banker and Infosys CFO to form Advisory Council

Edtech giant Byju’s has announced the appointment of former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar and former Infosys CFO T.V. Mohandas Pai to its newly formed Advisory Council. This move comes at a time when the startup is facing various challenges, including debt repayment issues and scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate.

Byju’s stated that the Advisory Council will play a crucial role in providing guidance and mentorship to Byju’s board and its CEO, Byju Raveendran, on matters that shape the company’s future. The addition of Rajnish Kumar and T.V. Mohandas Pai to the council underscores Byju’s commitment to strengthening its financial governance mechanisms and leveraging expert advice to drive sustainable growth and strategic decision-making.

The Byju’s Advisory Council is expected to bring fresh perspectives and financial expertise, aiming to help the company maintain its position as a global leader in the field of edtech. T.V. Mohandas Pai expressed his enthusiasm, stating that he looks forward to advising the leadership on evolving governance systems, financial reporting, and building a resilient organizational structure. Rajnish Kumar emphasized the company’s outreach to experienced professionals with a proven track record in corporate management and governance, acknowledging Byju’s impressive growth trajectory and global presence.

Byju’s founders, Divya Gokulnath and Byju Raveendran, expressed their honor in welcoming Rajnish Kumar and T.V. Mohandas Pai to the Advisory Council. They highlighted the confidence that the advisers’ decision instills in Byju’s mission, vision, and strategic direction. The founders believe that the extensive leadership experience and deep understanding of finance and technology possessed by Kumar and Pai will greatly enrich Byju’s strategic initiatives and strengthen its governance. They anticipate that the advisers’ insights and expertise will continue to have a transformative impact on the education landscape.

T.V. Mohandas Pai’s accomplishments include receiving the prestigious Padma Shri Award and his notable tenure as the former CFO and Board Member of Infosys, which solidified his reputation in the technology industry. His experience serving on regulatory authority boards has provided him with exposure to the economy and regulatory domains. As the co-founder of Akshaya Patra, the world’s largest midday meal program, he has demonstrated a pioneering commitment to social causes. Furthermore, his leadership of Aarin Capital, a leading private equity fund and an early investor in Byju’s, reflects his belief in the company’s potential.

Rajnish Kumar, a respected figure in the finance world, brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the Advisory Council. His remarkable leadership skills, showcased during his tenure as the chairperson of the State Bank of India, have played a pivotal role in catalyzing transformative changes across India’s financial institutions. His extensive experience in leading a tech startup at scale makes him a valuable addition to the newly constituted council.

Byju’s decision to enlist the guidance of these accomplished individuals demonstrates its commitment to overcoming current challenges and continuing to make significant contributions to the field of education. With the expertise of experienced advisers supporting the dynamic entrepreneurs, Byju’s is poised to move forward and thrive in this critical sector. Byju’s is making a strategic move by bringing Rajnish Kumar and T.V. Mohandas Pai on board as advisers, given their illustrious backgrounds and vast experience in their respective fields. Rajnish Kumar’s expertise in finance and his success in leading one of India’s largest banks make him a valuable asset to Byju’s. His understanding of the financial landscape, coupled with his leadership skills, will provide valuable insights into navigating the challenges that Byju’s currently faces.

Similarly, T.V. Mohandas Pai’s extensive knowledge of the technology industry and his role as a former CFO of Infosys give him a unique perspective on the edtech space. His experience in governance and financial reporting will be instrumental in enhancing Byju’s organizational structure and ensuring robust financial governance practices.

Byju’s founders recognize the significance of Rajnish Kumar and T.V. Mohandas Pai’s decision to join the Advisory Council as a testament to the company’s mission and vision. Their unwavering support further strengthens Byju’s resolve to transform education and create a lasting impact on the global stage.

With the collective expertise and guidance of these esteemed advisers, Byju’s is well-positioned to overcome its current challenges, reinforce its position as a leader in the edtech industry, and continue revolutionizing education through innovative and technology-driven solutions.

