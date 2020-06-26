BYJU’S secured new round of funding from BOND

BYJU’s, a Bangalore based ed-tech platform, has now secured a new round of funding from the global technology investment firm, BOND.

This is the BOND first investment in India. Its founding partners have backed industry pioneers such as Peloton, Uber, DocuSign, Spotify, Square, and many others.

Talking about the investment, Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO of BYJU’S, said,

“We are happy to partner with an investor like BOND. This partnership is a testament to the role that BYJU’S is playing in helping students learn better by customising our platform to their abilities. It also demonstrates the rising global interest in education technology as digital learning becomes increasingly accepted and embraced.”

“This crisis has brought online learning to the forefront and has helped parents, teachers and students alike to experience and understand the value of it,” Byju added.