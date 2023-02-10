Call of Duty 2023 May Be a Full Release

It appears that the rumors surrounding Activision’s plans for Call of Duty 2023 have become a reality. Despite early reports indicating that the company had decided to take a break from its annual releases in the military shooter franchise, it now seems that they have changed its mind. The latest information suggests that Activision plans to release a full game in the Call of Duty franchise in 2023. This new title is believed to be heavily related to Modern Warfare and could potentially be a remaster of the popular game.

Call of Duty players have come to expect annual releases, and 2023 was supposed to be a rare year off for the franchise. However, the reason for this change in plans is still unclear, and it remains to be seen exactly what prompted Activision to release a new game this year. Some reports suggest that poor sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard were the cause, while others believe that executives wanted to give more time for development. Despite this, at a Q2 2022 earnings report, Activision officially confirmed that “premium content” was still planned for Call of Duty in 2023.

What has been confirmed is that Call of Duty 2023 will follow a similar testing and release schedule to past Call of Duty games. This means that it will feature two scheduled betas as well as an early access period for its campaign, much like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. PlayStation will also have an exclusive beta, which will be planned for October 6-10, followed by an all-platform beta a couple of days later on October 12-16.

Exclusive – Call of Duty 2023 Will Have a Beta, Campaign Early Access, and Morehttps://t.co/BoxACef0zR — Insider Gaming (@InsiderGamingIG) February 9, 2023

Another surprising announcement from the reports is that Activision will continue to support last-gen consoles for Call of Duty 2023. It will not be moving exclusively to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This means that PS4 and Xbox One player will still be able to enjoy the latest Call of Duty game, at least for the time being. However, it’s possible that this could change in 2024.

Given the range of rumors related to COD 2023, it’s important to remember that nothing is certain until Activision makes an official announcement. It’s likely that we will hear more information about the upcoming project around May or June, so players should keep an eye out for any updates. Nevertheless, it’s exciting to see that the Call of Duty franchise will continue to provide its fans with thrilling experiences for years to come. The rumored release date for Call of Duty 2023 is November 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.