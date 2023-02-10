Minecraft and Crocs Join Forces for a Blocky Footwear Collaboration

Mojang Studios, the developer of the popular game Minecraft, has announced a new collaboration with the iconic footwear brand, Crocs. The Minecraft x Crocs collection will feature various designs inspired by the elements of Minecraft, including the classic Clog shoe with four different designs featuring recognizable characters like the Creeper and farm animals. Additionally, the collection will include a Crocs Slide with a black and green design and a range of Jibbitz – small charms that can be attached to the holes in the shoes. The Jibbitz will feature designs of popular Minecraft characters such as Steve, Alex, and a pig.

Along with the physical release, the collaboration will also include virtual Crocs that can be added to the Minecraft game. Players can add the iconic front holes and adjustable strap to their character’s wardrobe, allowing them to walk around the open world in style. These virtual shoes will be added to the game for free on the same day as the physical release.

The collaboration between Mojang Studios and Crocs is not only an exciting opportunity for Minecraft fans but also makes commercial sense for both companies. The unique and recognizable design of Crocs is well-known for its comfort and support, making it a perfect fit for the blocky world of Minecraft. This partnership is a great way for both companies to leverage their brands and reach new audiences.

As Mojang Studios gears up for the next entry in the Minecraft franchise, the collaboration with Crocs is just the latest in a string of successful partnerships for the game. In the past, Minecraft has collaborated with companies such as Burberry and APPE to bring real-world apparel to the game, as well as Mattel, which recently released the Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC map.

Minecraft Legends, the next entry in the franchise, is set to release in April and promises to be a fully-fledged RTS game with a deep story that can be played solo or in co-op mode. Until then, players can continue to enjoy the original Minecraft, using almost limitless resources to create vast worlds and even recreate classic games like The Legend of Zelda. Minecraft is available on a variety of platforms, including Android, iOS, PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.

In conclusion, the Minecraft x Crocs collaboration is a unique and exciting opportunity for fans of both brands to show off their love for the game and the iconic footwear. With the physical release and virtual addition to the game, the collaboration is sure to be a hit among fans and provide a new and exciting experience in the blocky world of Minecraft.