The contentious “Groot” cosmetic will be momentarily blocked in a future Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 update, according to Sledgehammer Games, while the developer works on making some changes. The decision by Sledgehammer Games to disable the skin has relieved many Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 gamers, but not all of them are.

The skin has drawn criticism from the Call of Duty community since its release with Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 in late September. It is an alternative costume option for the Nova Operator. The many holes in the tree-like outfit’s midsection are supposed to make it more difficult to see in battle than other clothes.

Problem with the Skin

Many devoted Call of Duty fans praised Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer gaming modes, but there’s still space for development over the coming year. Devoted gamers in the community are still at odds over skill-based matching, and Modern Warfare 3’s Gaia skin for the Nova operator is still a problem from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. On some maps, the Gaia skin is difficult to identify while resembling Groot, providing players an unfair multiplayer edge. Although Infinity Ward altered the Gaia Skin in Modern Warfare 2 during The Haunting event, a number of fans contend that the skin’s visibility was not sufficiently increased by the modifications. While the company is ready to make changes of its own, Sledgehammer Games is keeping an ear out for player comments about the skin.

It appears that further annoyances were caused by the November 10 release of Modern Warfare 3, despite the fact that the skin was changed soon after launch to enhance visibility. The latest game in the Call of Duty franchise lets users carry over their purchases, weapons, and unlocks from the previous game, which means the Gaia skin is also returning.

During a recent multiplayer-focused Reddit AMA, Sledgehammer was naturally questioned about possible plans to address the issues over the look of the “Groot” cosmetic. One of the several queries regarding the Activision developer’s future plans was posed by user Deagil_:

“Oh the biggest one, what are you going to do about the Gaia skin and the problems it has brought forward to MW3 from MW2?”

Those who have experienced problems with the Nova skin can find some comfort in Sledgehammer’s response:

“Adjustments to Gaia and Gaia Blackcell Operator Skins are in the pipeline for Modern Warfare III. In a future game update, we’ll disable this item until said changes can be released to all players.”

Sledgehammer’s Response to Modern Warfare 3’s Release

It’s unclear when the Gaia cosmetic will be back in stock or how Sledgehammer plans to respond to the criticism. There were other issues with Modern Warfare 3’s release than see-through skins. Upon debut, a couple of the entry’s maps had spawn problems according to several players. Sledgehammer responded swiftly to resolve these problems by removing the impacted maps from play in a few different game styles.

While we appreciated some of the better gameplay adjustments in Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer mode in our assessment, we still hoped for more significant changes to advance the franchise.