Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Becomes Twitch’s Most Viewed Game

Turns out Spanish streamer Twitch is currently hosting a massive Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 tournament that’s bringing in loads of views for a game that’s over a decade old. At first, the sudden wave of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, which became the most viewed game on Twitch, looked downright bewildering. 11 years after its release in 2011, Modern Warfare 3 is currently the most-viewed game on Twitch with over 400,000 viewers, and no one knows why.

Every year the series achieves great success, as each successive chapter brings in more sales, receives more hype, and generates more and more heated discussions in the gaming community. It seems the legendary game is still fresh in our minds and Twitch viewers haven’t forgotten this golden game. Despite being a product of an earlier time, the game has now broken several viewership records on Twitch, all thanks to the efforts of the community. While not all players were able to participate in the game, the Community Tournament is open to all fans. Visitors were able to experience multiplayer gameplay two months before the release of the games.

Obviously, competitive multiplayer is the mode that almost everyone thinks of when it comes to Call of Duty, and I can confirm that Modern Warfare 3 boasts arguably the best multiplayer the series has ever had. While Activision releases a Call of Duty game every year, the community often hosts tournaments and other events to help keep old games alive. The community is known for its strong connection and remains one of the largest communities in the gaming community. However, the game doesn’t pack as much punch as its predecessor when it comes to these set pieces, especially since it’s hard to push the action further than Modern Warfare 2. Degradation doesn’t mean the game is underperforming, it can still leave the player in awe like something as memorable as the original Modern Warfare’s famous nuclear level sequence or Modern Warfare 2’s “No Russian”.

Whether Call of Duty deserves its status as the most powerful video game franchise of the modern era is a debate that will likely rage long after its star is gone. That said, Modern Warfare 3 is well ahead of the biggest games on Twitch in terms of viewership, including Grand Theft Auto V, League of Legends, Valorant, and Elden Ring.