Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Will Support Crossplay At Launch

Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox’s studio, Gearbox, announced on Twitter that their latest game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch with full crossplay on release day. Of all the odd days to make this discovery, Randy Pitchford of Gearbox Software revealed that 2Ks coming Tiny Tinas Wonderlands will support cross-play between PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Gearbox Entertainment Company CEO Randy Pitchford made the announcement on Twitter, which means the full cross-platform game will be available after Borderlands 3 on PlayStation consoles wasn’t cross-platform last year. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford made the announcement on Twitter praising the work of developers Gearbox, game publisher 2K Games and the various platform owners who made this possible.

In addition to the crossplay news, 2K and Gearbox Software have previously reported that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands coming to 2K will receive a Season Pass and have already revealed post-launch content plans. After revealing the contents of the Season Pass, which will offer four expansions upon launch, Randy Pitchford announces a new addition that will delight players of all backgrounds.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. pic.twitter.com/J1SV7HgnhW — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 13, 2022

