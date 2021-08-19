Call Of Duty: Vanguard reveal trailer released

Call of Duty has announced that the next game in the popular first-person shooter Franchise namely Call of Duty: Vanguard. It will be released on November 5. Activision has released a teaser trailer for the next Call of Duty game, which includes elements that suggest the game will be set during World War II. It all started when eagle-eyed fans spotted a Vanguard reference in new Warzone Season 5 promotional material. Now the Call of Duty franchise has confirmed with a new teaser trailer that the next game in the series will take place during the Battle of Verdansk in Warzone, an event that should be an exciting time for fans.

Activision has confirmed that Vanguard will have its zombie mode and mode maps designed by Treyarch, unlike Sledgehammer Games, the studio that took responsibility for the rest of the game development. For zombie fans who won’t be left behind, the game will feature the signature undead gameplay experience that will mark the franchise’s first zombie crossover with Call of Duty. Vanguard will be a welcome franchise crossover packed with a new zombie mode which will combine a very dark story with the gameplay style of the Call of Duty franchise.

As part of the avant-garde unveiling, we can expect some kind of event to take place in a war zone, similar to the Black Ops Cold War. If the event is any indication, the unveiling will include a story that is a bit more connected to the unveiling than Warzone, as the rest of the narrative has evolved over the past year. On August 19, the day before the unveiling, Activision tweeted something about the Games Warzone experience.

The new trailer establishes the setting and movies of the Second World War games, shows the usual high-octane Call of Duty action, and concludes with a confirmed release date of the game. The trailer also includes a look at Vanguard and some of its pre-order bonuses. Fans can watch the unveiling trailer below to read some of the features coming to the game.

Call of Duty players has in past teasers put together that the game is set during the Second World War and contains content from all war fronts, not only from one or two specific regions. In Vanguard, players see the origins of Special Forces and form task forces in a narrative campaign that spans the Eastern and Western Front in Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, the game itself is powered by Warzone’s Modern Warfare (IW8) engine, which is designed to facilitate integration into the game.

The single-player campaign will focus on the origins of the Special Forces told from multiple perspectives, while multiplayer players will have 20 cards to start and play modes, including Champion of the Hill, where players can formally compete alone or in teams of two or three. This goal means that Warzone will receive Vanguard content and new maps while Treyarch also developed Vanguard Zombie Mode to ensure continuity between Black Ops and the Cold War.

At the same time, Raven Software is also leading the development of Vanguard cards for the Battle Royale spin-off Warzone. Warzone itself has been modified to have the same technology as Vanguard, including weapons and operators. While Warzone was used to announce that Vanguard is a free-to-play Battle Royale critical to the continued success of the games, Raven Studios will build a brand new Warzone map later this year to play in World War II.

The Battle Pass system returns and allows you to unlock all content for both Vanguard and Warzone in a unified progression after launch. Players will be able to enjoy one of four integrated Call of Duty games in – Cold War, Black Ops, Modern Warfare, or Vanguard. Content purchased with the Battle Pass can be purchased in-store or transmitted bundled.

Vanguard has a massive multiplayer mode with 20 maps available for launch, including 16 that have been specially created for the core game. In terms of multiplayer in Vanguard, the game will start with at least 20 cards. It will also include the default modes that fans know and love, as well as the flash mode that packs as many players as possible into one card. Cross-play will be a thing for Vanguard on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox – Series X / S, PC, and other platforms. The trailer also gave us a better idea of the anticipated setting for future war zones, and it has been confirmed that the show’s popular zombie mode will return, with Treyarch leading the way.

Raven Software is working on Warzone, which is not surprising as it is a collaboration between Sledgehammer Games, Activision, and Treyarch Studios (the developer who comes to mind when thinking about zombies) and the first Call of Duty franchise. The game mode Zombies was developed by Treyarch, and Raven continues to lead the development of warzones.

In a tweet, Activision announced the official name of the game, but the unveiling of Game-within-Warzone came after a leak in a PlayStation Store commercial that the video game chronicle said was the same game. The confirmation came as Call of Duty: Black Ops officials mocked the leak on Twitter, followed by a teaser trailer ahead of the game’s announcement, but the reveal trailer has been withheld until today.