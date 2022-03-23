Campus activewear gets sebi’s nod for IPO

Footwear company Campus Activewear has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) submitted by the sports and athleisure footwear company. Those offering shares are promoters Hari Krishna Agarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal, and investors TPG Growth III SF Pte Ltd and QRG Enterprises Ltd.

Currently, promoters hold 78.21 per cent stake in Campus, while TPG Growth and QRG Enterprises own 17.19 per cent and 3.86 per cent stake, respectively.

BofA Securities India Limited, JM Financial, CLSA India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the merchant bank advises the company.

IPO Detail

The size of the IPO has not been revealed in the DRHP. The company’s products are under ‘Campus’ brand. Which enjoys about 15 per cent market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry in India by value for fiscal 2020.

Promoters Hari Krishna Aggarwal and Nikhil Aggarwal are looking to offload up to nine million and five million equity shares, respectively, of their current shareholding through the OFS.

About Company

Incorporated in 2006, Campus Activewear is one of the leading players in organised sports and casual footwear sector in India.

The company’s flagship brand “Campus”, is one of the largest domestic sports and casual footwear brand in India. The company has a network of over 15,000 multi-brand retail stores, company-owned exclusive outlets and e-commerce portals.

The brand enjoys about 17 per cent market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear industry. They offers a wide variety of light weight casual footwear catering to young millennials.