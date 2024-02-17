In the realm of automotive innovation, Tesla’s Cybertruck has emerged as a symbol of futuristic design and rugged durability. Yet, some owners in California have encountered a perplexing issue that seems at odds with the vehicle’s boasted strength

Despite Tesla’s bold claims of an “ultra-hard stainless-steel exoskeleton” capable of resisting dents, damage, and corrosion, early adopters are noticing unwelcome orange and gray marks on their vehicles’ exteriors upon exposure to moisture.

This issue has come to light shortly after the first Cybertruck deliveries commenced in late November, with a price tag of $80,000. For customers excited about their new purchases, the discovery of these blemishes has been anything but minor.

Tesla’s website and CEO Elon Musk have touted the vehicle’s exterior as nearly invulnerable, even to gunfire, making the appearance of such marks particularly startling.

The Cybertruck Owners Club forum has become a gathering spot for concerned owners. Posts from users like Alex, Max, and Will detail encounters with these mysterious marks following rainfall.

Max’s experience was forewarned by a Tesla advisor, who noted the Cybertruck’s susceptibility to developing rust marks that require buffing. Despite attempts at cleaning, the blemishes proved stubborn, persisting even after washes with dish soap.

The source of these marks, however, is not the Cybertruck’s steel itself but rather fragments of metal littering its surface, as explained by Justin Demaree, a longtime Tesla enthusiast. This explanation was later confirmed by Tesla engineer Wes Morrill and Musk on the social platform X. According to Demaree, these metal flecks, more prone to embedding in stainless steel than painted surfaces, rust when exposed to moisture.

Demaree’s investigation into the issue, prompted by similar complaints from California and personal curiosity, led to a simple yet effective solution. While window cleaner was ineffective, Bar Keepers Friend cleanser removed the spots almost instantly, albeit at the expense of a thin layer of the vehicle’s steel.

This situation raises questions about the Cybertruck’s vulnerability to everyday environmental factors, despite its futuristic allure. The rust-prone metal fragments, according to Demaree, are unlikely to be a common issue in day-to-day driving, offering some reassurance to current and prospective owners.

Nevertheless, the readiness to resort to a specific cleanser for maintenance may not have been an expectation for buyers envisioning a low-maintenance, durable vehicle.

And while the solution of using Bar Keepers Friend cleanser exists, it raises concerns about long-term implications and the need for preventative measures. Tesla could address this by investigating the source of the fragments, exploring protective coatings, and potentially offering solutions like warranty coverage or retrofits for existing vehicles.

Demonstrating a proactive approach to these challenges will be crucial for Tesla to maintain customer satisfaction and navigate the complexities of bringing such an innovative design to market.

The Cybertruck’s rust blemishes represent a convergence of high-tech aspirations and the gritty realities of material science. As Tesla navigates the feedback from its early adopters, the resolution of such issues will be crucial in aligning the vehicle’s performance with the revolutionary image it seeks to project.

For now, the Cybertruck remains a fascinating case study in the balance between innovation, practicality, and the challenges of pioneering new automotive territories.