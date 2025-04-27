Canada and several European nations are now telling their citizens: if you’re headed to the United States, leave your personal phone at home and bring a burner instead.

The unusual advice stems from mounting concerns about intrusive digital searches at U.S. borders, where travelers’ phones, laptops, and even cloud accounts are reportedly being inspected—often without a warrant. It marks a significant shift in how America’s allies view the safety of personal data when crossing into the U.S.

Warnings Spread Across Europe and Canada

Countries including Italy, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, Poland, Bulgaria, and Canada have issued travel warnings emphasizing the risk of privacy violations. Officials are urging travelers to limit what personal information they carry by switching to disposable phones or stripped-down devices during their trips.

Historically, such precautions were recommended for visits to authoritarian regimes. Now, allies are treating travel to the U.S. with the same level of digital caution—a stunning change in tone that reflects a collapse of trust in American border practices.

Canada Leads the Charge

Canada was among the first to formalize its concerns. In April 2025, the Canadian government issued a new travel advisory, cautioning against bringing personal smartphones into the U.S. Travelers staying longer than 30 days are now required to register with Canadian authorities.

Canada also bluntly recommended using burner phones—cheap, prepaid devices that aren’t linked to personal information—as a defense against invasive searches. Officials stressed that this is not just for tech experts or spies; everyday travelers could find themselves caught in a search they never expected.

Spain quickly followed, citing incidents where citizens were questioned about political memes stored on their devices. Italy issued a similar warning, urging travelers to avoid accessing personal accounts while inside U.S. borders.

Europe Takes Further Action

Belgium and Poland warned of “unpredictable enforcement” at U.S. customs checkpoints. Both countries advised their citizens to delete sensitive information from their devices before traveling.

Sweden and Finland went even further. They cautioned that U.S. inspections could breach basic human rights protections, particularly for business travelers. Finland specifically advised executives to avoid carrying sensitive corporate data and instead rely on secure, cloud-based systems.

Countries like Greece, Portugal, and Luxembourg recommended backing up devices and performing a “digital deep clean” before departure. Bulgaria and Hungary warned citizens not to carry devices containing political, professional, or personal material that could be misinterpreted.

Across all of these advisories, one theme is clear: keep your digital footprint as small as possible when heading to the U.S.

Quiet Moves by the EU

Although the European Union has not yet made a formal public statement, sources report that it has started issuing burner phones and secure, stripped-down laptops to diplomats and officials traveling to the U.S.

This level of precaution has historically been reserved for visits to countries like Russia or China. Now, it’s being applied to a close NATO ally—a sign of how deep the concerns about U.S. digital practices have become.

Growing Legal Fears

Privacy advocates in Canada have highlighted a troubling pattern of travelers being detained, interrogated, or even denied entry based on content found on their devices.

Legal experts argue that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operates in a legal gray area, conducting searches without warrants under the guise of national security. Some travelers have reportedly been targeted for innocuous content like political memes, personal messages, or even private photos.

As a result, Canadian and European companies are now encouraging employees who must travel to the U.S. to use burner devices—something that until recently was mainly suggested for trips to authoritarian states.

Burner Phones: From Crime Shows to Common Sense

Once associated mainly with criminals and spy thrillers, burner phones have found a new reputation as practical tools for protecting personal privacy.

Available for as little as $10 to $50, burner phones can be purchased anonymously at convenience stores and big-box retailers like Walmart and Target. With no direct link to the buyer’s identity, they offer a simple, low-tech shield against invasive digital scrutiny.

Some travelers are also opting for burner SIM cards, which can be used temporarily in existing phones to achieve similar privacy.

While apps like Burner and Google Fi allow users to create secondary phone numbers, true burner devices—cheap, standalone, and disposable—remain the safest bet for privacy-minded travelers.

Everyday Uses for Burners

The use of burner phones isn’t just limited to border crossings. More people are turning to them for personal security reasons, using them for two-factor authentication, anonymous communications, or just reducing their exposure to spam and scams.

Even public figures like comedian Conan O’Brien have joked about the appeal of burner phones for those who want to cut down on digital distractions.

Incidents That Sparked the Advisories

Several recent cases have thrown the issue into the spotlight:

In Honolulu, German teenagers were denied entry after CBP agents allegedly found messages they deemed suspicious on their phones.

A Spanish journalist endured a six-hour detention while border officials combed through political content in her email.

A Canadian tech worker had her laptop seized at Newark Airport, despite traveling with credentials for a major tech conference. She was ultimately banned from entering the U.S. over flagged private messages.

These incidents paint a troubling picture of how digital content, even when harmless, can be weaponized at the border.