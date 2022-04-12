Capcom Announced Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

As you may know, Capcom knows how to surprise the public, and this time it will be Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, which will feature 32 classic Capcom arcade games. Capcom announced on Twitter today that it will be releasing another collection of 32 classic arcade games. On the go, I have to express some disappointment that we can’t just add more packs to Capcom Arcade Stadium in recent years versus having a completely separate version to bring us more games.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions, with players saying they would prefer to expand Capcom Arcade’s previous stadium rather than release a second stadium. The announcement was inadvertently anticipated by Capcom via the Fighting Collections Steam page, so a more low-key announcement was made on Twitter. Recently, Capcom officially announced Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium on Twitter, which will bring more 32 arcade classics and SonSon for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium. ’84’s SonSon features many old-school classics from the golden age of arcades and will be a free download when Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium launches later this year.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is bringing another 32 arcade classics to Switch, PS4, XB1, and PC!

SonSon will be a free download with this collection, and pre-orders / early purchases of Capcom Fighting Collection will also get Three Wonders as a bonus at launch.

More info soon! pic.twitter.com/mbvrpwr7LB — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) April 11, 2022

Pre-orders and purchases of Capcom’s Fighting Collection will also make Three Wonders a bonus game, although Capcom has yet to reveal the makeup of the rest of the lineup. In addition to the two games already announced, it’s unclear what other titles will be available as part of their upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection roster. The aforementioned editor’s tweet notes that more information will be announced “soon,” so we should have a better idea of ​​what games we can expect to add alongside SonSon and Three Wonders. Capcom didn’t talk about whether pricing would remain the same, but given the wording on Twitter, individual game sales will also remain the plan for this iteration.

No release date has been given, but it’s important to note that, like many PS4 and Xbox One titles, it will also be available for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X upon release. Based on Three Wonders and the free-to-play game featured as the first games featured for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, it seems likely that 2nd Stadium will focus on deeper cuts from Capcom’s catalog, most notably the Capcom Fighting Collection and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary. A collection containing most of Capcom’s famous fighting games. The publisher will also release Three Wonders at launch, which will be free for those who pre-order Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium or purchase the game early. SonSon will be a free download game with the collection, and pre-orders and pre-purchases include Three Wonders as a bonus game.