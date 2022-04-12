Epic Games Has Raised $2 Billion In Funding For Its Metaverse Efforts

Epic Games today announced a $2 billion funding round to advance the company’s vision to build Metaverse and support its continued growth. The companies announced today that Sony and The Lego Group have invested $2 billion in Epic Games with a new goal of creating virtual world content. Sony and The Lego Group’s new $2 billion investment in Epic Games comes shortly after Sony completed an initial $1 billion loan to Epic Games. Epic Games announced that existing investors Sony Group Corporation and KIRKBI (the holding and investment company behind The Lego Group) have each contributed $1 billion in a $2 billion funding round.

