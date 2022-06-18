Capcom Announces Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is officially on the way, Capcom announced today during the franchise’s special 10-year anniversary streaming event. Hideaki Itsuno, the director of the original Dragons Dogma, announced Dragons Dogma 2 during a Livestream celebrating 10 years since the studio 2012 action role-playing game. Series director Hideaki Itsuno announced this news during a Dragons Dogma 10-year anniversary Livestream, in which the team behind Dragons Dogma talked about the story of the 2013 title and its development of it in an odd time of Capcoms history.

Not many details have been revealed so far on the sequel, but what we know is that the game is being developed using Capcoms RE Engine. Capcom has not given fans a lot of info, as a sequel is probably still very early in development. There was some speculation that a potential sequel would have been revealed at Summer Game Fest, but Capcom has held back on showing it until now. A well-known leaker from Capcom claimed a sequel was being worked on the previous year, and it would be running on the same Resident Evil Village engine.

At the event, Capcom confirmed that fans of the original games could officially expect the sequel to release some time in the near future. In addition to confirmation, Capcom has released an announcement on the Capcoms website regarding the upcoming title. It was also confirmed the game would feature open-world design, and a number of veterans that had previously started in the original game returned to work on the game.

The sequel will make use of the RE Engine, which Capcom has also used for titles such as Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil Village. Capcom did not announce platforms for Dragons Dogma 2, but given the way the remake of Resident Evil 4 is a current-gen exclusive, it stands to reason Dragons Dogma 2 would come out on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and PC.

Dragon’s Dogma 2′ new website has also been updated, with the RE Engine logo included, so it seems the technology that powers the majority of Capcoms recent games will power this sequel action RPG. As noted in the following logo, the game is probably going to be an M-rated title, so Capcom is not going to tone down anything darker. Hideaki Itsuno, game director, and core members of the development team, Daigo Ikeno, and Kenichi Suzuki, announced a sequel, proudly removing their sweatshirts to reveal the title of Dragons Dogma II, followed by a brief anime of an official logo treatment to end the video.

Dragon’s Dogma II will begin the cycle anew.

Join director Hideaki Itsuno as he reflects on how the world of Gransys came to be and shares the announcement of the upcoming sequel, in development using RE Engine:

The original game is not the most well-known title by Capcom, nor are they more well-received, but they are better-known titles. With Capcom bringing so much of the back catalog back from the ground up lately, this one will do better if it is brought back. It is not clear why Capcom chose to make this announcement during the events celebrating the tenth anniversary of Dragons Dogma itself, but the opportunity certainly gave Itsuno time to thank fans for the continued support of fans for the last ten years.