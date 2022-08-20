Cardano’s founder says he is ‘tired of taking the blame’ for delayed upgrades

Cardano’s founder says he is ‘tired of taking the blame’ after multiple upgrade delays of the token. ADA’s communities are one of the most active, so when delays are announced, it comes down raining on Charles Hoskinson. If you think about it, ADA is in a quite unique scenario because when ETH upgrades are delayed no one directly trashes or talks about Vitalik Buterin. There is a need to understand that it is a collective responsibility.

Charles Hoskinson opens up about the backlash from the community

Charles recently made a statement after he was being blamed for the repeated delays in Cardano’s updates. He clarified that it is not his sole responsibility to make all the decisions on the network. Charles also pointed out a key aspect that everyone shall remember. He said that ADA is decentralized, and there is no point in blaming just him. The community has the SPOs, and they shall also decide the upgrades and not him.

Charles also cleared the doubts regarding the Cardano Node 1.35.3 release, which the community had many concerns about. A lot of people were saying that the upgrade is being rushed, which was not the case. In fact, a lot of testing was done before the upgrade was pushed. The upcoming Vasil hard fork has been delayed due to bugs, and due to this, Charles is taking the backlash. So, assuming that the initial update was rushed doesn’t make sense.

Vasil hard fork

Vasil hard fork has been delayed due to bugs, but the retest code is already ready. However, it looks like the community might delay the upgrade to test the code again. It is already been checked, and it’s up and running properly. But still, Vasil’s hard fork might not happen soon. Also, note that Charles is of the opinion that the upgrade shall be pushed as the developers have now been waiting for more than a year for the same.

Once the upgrade happens, Cardano’s throughput will take a massive jump. At the same time, the developments of applications and smart contracts on the platform will become better.

What are your thoughts as Cardano's founder says he is 'tired of taking the blame' for delayed upgrades? And do you think the community needs to be a little more understanding?

