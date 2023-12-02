CarDekho Group announced that it has acquired the majority of Gurgaon-based car rental startup Revv, solidifying its position as a major player in the auto-tech industry. The goal of the CarDekho Group is to build a holistic automotive ecosystem that provides seamless customer experiences across the whole car ownership journey. This strategic purchase is in line with that goal.

Revv: A Pioneer in Self-Driven Car Rentals

Anupam Mittal, the creator of People Group, and Amit Jain, the co-founder of CarDekho, created Revv in 2015. The business started out renting out self-drive cars in Delhi-NCR and has since grown to serve more than 20 Indian cities. Over 10,000 vehicles, including hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and luxury cars, make up Revv’s fleet. The company provides a range of rental choices, such as corporate, long-term, and short-term rentals.

In India, Revv’s self-drive automobile rental concept has seen tremendous success. The business has expanded quickly in recent years and is currently among the top companies in the Indian vehicle rental industry. Many things contribute to Revv’s success, such as its customer service-focused approach, reasonable rates, and easy and adaptable rental alternatives.

CarDekho’s Vision: A Complete Automobile Ecosystem

With a solid track record in used car sales, auto financing, and online car buying and selling, CarDekho Group has been steadily growing its auto-tech offerings to provide a comprehensive automotive ownership experience. The addition of vehicle rentals to the group’s capabilities through the acquisition of Revv enhances them even more.

What are the benefits of the Acquisition?

It is anticipated that both companies will gain many synergistic benefits from the acquisition of Revv.

Increased Customer Base and Reach: Revv will have access to a larger market thanks to CarDekho’s large customer base and reach, which will allow it to grow its business and serve a larger clientele.

Improved Customer Experience: Revv’s self-drive vehicle rental services will be integrated into CarDekho’s platform to give clients a one-stop shop that will handle everything from researching and buying a car to renting and maintaining one.

Tech-Driven Innovation: Revv’s operational efficiency and customer experience will be further enhanced by the CarDekho Group’s expertise in technology and data analytics, which will spur innovation in the vehicle rental industry.

Industry Experts’ Views

Experts in the field have praised the acquisition as a calculated step that will improve CarDekho’s standing in the auto-tech space and change the face of automobile rentals in India.

Automotive expert Anuj Sharma said, “This acquisition is a testament to CarDekho’s vision of creating a complete automobile ecosystem.” “The integration of Revv’s services will provide customers with unparalleled convenience and choice.”

“The car rental industry is ripe for disruption, and Revv’s innovative approach, combined with CarDekho’s expertise, has the potential to revolutionize the sector,” said Prateek Agarwal, another expert.

Conclusion

A major step towards CarDekho’s goal of becoming a complete auto-tech solutions provider is the acquisition of Revv. It is anticipated that this calculated action would improve customer satisfaction, broaden the group’s appeal, and spur innovation in the vehicle rental sector. CarDekho is positioned to take the lead in determining the direction of the Indian auto industry as it keeps growing its product line and forming key alliances.