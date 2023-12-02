Nothing was a brand built from scratch by the ex-founder and CEO of OnePlus, Carl Pie. Right after the first premium earbuds, called the Nothing Ear 1, and later the first phone, Nothing Phone (1), and even the Nothing Phone (2) were released. And being among the premium flagships, Carl Pie’s Nothing brand is gearing up to release a new midrange “A” series, Nothing Phone.

As it’s the first A series phone, will it be called Nothing Phone 1a or Nothing Phone 2a? To confirm that a recent BIS Certification was leaked, share all the details about this new midrange premium phone.

Nothing is working on a new A-Series phone, says leaked BIS Certification .

London-based giant has managed to keep the development of their new “A series phone” as the top secret. But, things didn’t remain as secret as recently many famous tipsters revealed the BIS ( Bureau of Indian Standards) listing of the new Nothing A Series Phone.

For the people who need to be made aware, BIS certification is among the initial few certifications that every company, including Smartphone makers, follows.

This certification is followed to ensure the safety, reliability, and quality of product launching in the future. This clarifies that Nothing will soon be launching their new A-series smartphone, which specifically mentions the model number AIN142.

Nothing new smartphone 📱 and new battery 🔋 listed on BIS Indian certification website. Nothing Phone Model No. A142

Battery Model No. NT03 Let's see this is Nothing Phone 3 or Nothing Phone 2A ?#Nothing #NothingPhone3 pic.twitter.com/Xtm0fEdlwJ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 2, 2023

With the model name and other details, many tipster share that this will likely be a Nothing Phone 2a.

The tweet from the famous tipster Abhishek Yadav shares the details about the upcoming Nothing Phone’s Battery details.

The smartphone was listed on the 17th of November, 2023, and the Indian Government Body approved the listing on the 1st of December, 2023.

BIS Certification mostly revealed details about the battery, but over and above the battery details, we have the specification details for this Nothing Phone 2a smartphone.

Nothing Phone 2a – Specification and Features

Talking about the specification and feature side of the Nothing Phone 2a, we have the latest news leaks sharing again.

Nothing will take forward its “Design Tradition” by bringing its unique Glyph interface to this midrange phone. You can get this unique design on a cheaper phone.

Talking more about the specification side, we have leaks sharing that the new A series mid-range from the London-based giant will come with a widely spread and bigger 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz faster refresh rate.

This also hints at getting a bigger 6.7-inch OLED panel for a cheaper price. There are no specific details about the camera, but leaks share that the phone will get a single selfie shooter and a duo-housed camera on the rear.

Moreover, many specifications have yet to be released, including details about the processor, charging capabilities, etc. However, there will be no such compromise on the software side as the phone will run on the latest Nothing OS 2.5, based on the latest Android 14 OS.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a mid-range Nothing phone called the Nothing Phone 2a will be released soon.

As the phone has got its BIS certification approval, we can confidently say that the release of this new mid-range smartphone is near.

However, to get more details on the specification and release date for this Nothing, Phone 2a is yet to be confirmed. So, we have to wait a bit to get the latest update. Stay tuned with us on TechStory for more updates in the near future.

As of now, we already updated, sharing that Nothing has announced bigger discounts on their latest flagships, including the Nothing Phone 2, where the price has been permanently brought down by Rs. 5000.