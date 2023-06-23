Carlsberg Announces Sale of Russian Business to Unnamed Buyer

Danish brewer Carlsberg recently made an announcement that it has reached an agreement to sell its Russian business.

However, the identity of the buyer and the exact price of the transaction have not been disclosed. The sale is contingent upon a comprehensive regulatory review by Moscow authorities.

Carlsberg, being the Western brewer with the greatest exposure to the Russian market, had previously estimated a write-down of around 9.9 billion Danish crowns (equivalent to $1.45 billion) resulting from the sale of its Russian business.

This decision of Carlsberg was directly influenced by the invasion of Ukraine. Carlsberg has clarified that the sales agreement will not have an impact on its earnings expectations for 2023, as stated in a company press release.

CEO Cees ‘t Hart described the signing of the agreement as a significant milestone in the intricate process of separating and selling the Russian business.

He emphasized the company’s commitment to finding the best possible solution for all stakeholders, including the more than 8,000 employees in Russia.

Earlier this year, Carlsberg had indicated that it expected to announce the sale of its Russian business by June. In addition, the company had expressed its intention to explore the possibility of repurchasing the Russian business in the future.

When questioned about the identity of the buyer, a Carlsberg spokesperson declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing approval process by the Russian authorities as the reason for their discretion.

The company’s divestment requires approval from the authorities. Sydbank analyst Mikkel Emil Jensen stated that it is uncertain whether Carlsberg will obtain the necessary approval.

Moreover, even if approval is granted, the timing remains uncertain due to the unpredictable nature of the Russian authorities.

Jensen further explained that Carlsberg would disclose the sales price if they were to revise their guidance at this stage.

However, the company intends to wait until it has obtained full approval from the Russian authorities before making any changes to its guidance. He also expressed skepticism regarding Carlsberg making a capital gain from the sale.

In 2021, Carlsberg derived 10% of its revenue from Russia. However, in 2022, the company decided to exclude the country from its Central and Eastern Europe market.

Exiting the Russian market has proven to be a challenging task for Western companies due to the complexity of new regulations.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding the sale, Carlsberg’s shares traded at a 1.1% increase at 1152 GMT, outperforming the 0.4% decline in Copenhagen’s benchmark index.

