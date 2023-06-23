The rockstar Slaven Bilic

Slaven Bilic is a retired Croatian professional footballer and a highly respected football manager. The 1xBet mobile app can be downloaded now to wager on the most accomplished football managers and players too.

He was born on September 11, 1968, in Split, Croatia, and began his playing career with his hometown club Hajduk Split in 1988. He was a commanding central defender who played for several top clubs in Europe. Some other teams where he played include:

Karlsruher SC;

West Ham United;

and Everton.

The mobile app 1xBet will also help you to place plenty of wagers on all teams where Bilic played during his career too.

Becoming a manager with an interesting career

Bilic’s managerial career started in 2001 when he became the head coach of Hajduk Split. He managed that team for one season. After that, in 2004, he moved to the Croatia U-21 national team, where he also was quite successful. At https://in.1xbet.com/line/basketball it is possible to wager on the best basketball teams too, which can be a good companion to great football wagers.

In 2006, he was appointed as the head coach of the senior Croatian national side. He led the team to the quarter-finals of the 2008 UEFA European Championship and the knockout stages of the 2012 European Championship. All these competitions can be wagered on the 1xBet platform as well. He was praised for his tactical acumen, and his teams were known for their defensive solidity and disciplined approach.

Coaching career after the Croatian national side

In 2012, Bilic was appointed as the head coach of Lokomotiv Moscow, where he helped the team to qualify for the UEFA Europa League. Now the best football betting odds in India can be found at 1xBet, where bettors will also have opportunities to wager on extraordinary managers.

Bilic’s biggest success as a manager came during his time at West Ham United, where he was appointed as the head coach in 2015. In his first season, he led the team to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League, their highest position in 13 years. His attacking style of play and his ability to motivate his players made him a fan favorite. He was widely regarded as one of the best managers in the league. Discover the best football betting odds in 1xBet India, which will allow you to make the most profitable wagers on the Internet.

Bilic is known for his charismatic personality, and he is often referred to as a rockstar due to his stylish dress sense and his love for music. He is also known for his passionate approach to the game, and his ability to inspire his players to perform at their best. His tactical knowledge and his ability to adapt to different situations have made him one of the most respected managers in world football.

Comments

comments