Cars for kartavya: Chennai software firms Ideas2IT and Kissflow reward employee drive

In terms of employee appreciation and retention, two software businesses in Chennai have started a new trend in the city. Ideas2IT and Kissflow have acknowledged employee brilliance in a novel way by awarding’ moving property’ to recognize their contributions.

“For their consistent support and exceptional contributions to the company’s success and expansion,” Ideas2IT has chosen to provide 100 automobiles to 100 workers. At a ‘Mega Wealth Sharing Event’ held on Monday in Chennai, Gayathri Vivekanandan, Chief Executive Officer of Ideas2IT, presented Maruti Suzuki automobiles to 100 employees in the presence of Murali Vivekanandan, Founder and Chairman of Ideas2IT. In addition, the occasion marked the opening of the company’s brand new office in the Guindy neighborhood of the city. All nine levels will be used by the company.

Murali Vivekanandan told Moneycontrol that the decision to award automobiles was made by the staff jointly, saying that every employee with five years of service would be given a car. “This (vehicle) is what they’ve come up with. And certainly not for what they want to do,” he stated. He stated that this was the first of many employee-focused initiatives that the company would be launching in the near future. The goal is to distribute money to those who contributed to the company’s growth, he explained.

Ideas2IT’s generosity comes only days after Kissflow, a Chennai-based software-as-a-service firm (SaaS), presented its top leadership team with premium BMW vehicles. Kissflow has given five senior executives the new 5 series BMW automobiles, each worth around Rs 1 crore, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the launch of its flagship ‘no code’ work management application.

Chief Product Officer Dinesh Varadharajan, Director (product management) Kausik Krishnasayee, Director Vivek Madurai, Director Adhi Ramanathan, and Vice-President Prasanna Rajendran are the recipients of the BMW automobiles.

Kissflow is to invest approximately $10 million in growing its international operations, including opening offices in Dubai, Brazil, the Philippines, and the United States. According to Sambandam, roughly 92 percent of the company’s revenue comes from outside India, and the company has customers in nearly 160 countries.

Ideas2IT, which began with only six engineers in 2009, now employs over 500 technologists across the globe, including the United States, Mexico, and India. Facebook, Bloomberg, Microsoft, Oracle, Motorola, Roche, Medtronic, and others are among the companies that the company has worked with on cutting-edge software projects.