The 2025 Ram 1500 has set a new benchmark for the brand, introducing significant upgrades that blend luxury, performance, and technology in a package that’s hard to beat in the full-size truck segment. With the introduction of the Tungsten trim, Ram not only elevates its game against competitors but also redefines what consumers can expect from a premium pickup truck.

Starting with the powertrain, the 2025 Ram 1500 makes a bold move by replacing the iconic Hemi V8 with a more efficient and equally powerful twin-turbocharged inline-six 3.0-liter engine. This new “Hurricane” engine comes in two variants: a standard output producing 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque, and a high-output version delivering an impressive 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque.

This shift not only addresses the rising customer expectations for performance and fuel efficiency but also aligns with tightening CO2 regulations. The base model continues to offer a 3.6-liter V6 engine, ensuring there’s a Ram 1500 to meet various needs and preferences.

The Tungsten trim as the new range-topping option, starts at $87,155 before destination and handling fees, positioning it as the example of luxury within the Ram lineup. It features a unique grille, LED projector headlights, 22-inch wheels, and body side moldings with inlaid “Tungsten” script.

The interior of the Tungsten trim is where Ram’s commitment to luxury becomes evident. It boasts 24-way adjustable heated, ventilated, and massaging seats wrapped in premium leather, similar to those found in the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The rear seats, while not featuring the same level of tech as the front, offer luxurious comfort and include rear-facing speakers integrated into the back of the front seats.

Technology is another area where the 2025 Ram 1500 shines. The Tungsten trim comes standard with a 14.5-inch portrait-oriented infotainment system running Uconnect 5, paired with a 10.5-inch infotainment system for the front passenger and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included, enhancing connectivity and entertainment options for the driver and passengers. Additionally, the truck is equipped with a 23-speaker Klipsch Reference sound system, although it’s noted that the system could benefit from more bass.

On the road, the 2025 Ram 1500 impresses with its smooth ride quality, thanks to a revised suspension package that includes new tuning and four-corner air suspension. The driving experience is further enhanced by the truck’s advanced driver aids, including Ram’s Active Driving Assist, a Level 2 semi-autonomous system that performs exceptionally well in everyday traffic.

In terms of pricing, the 2025 Ram 1500 sees about a $2,500 increase across each trim level compared to the 2024 models. This price adjustment is considered reasonable given the comprehensive improvements made to the truck.

With the introduction of the Tungsten trim, the Ram 1500 not only competes with but potentially surpasses its rivals in the GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate and Ford F-150 Platinum Plus, offering a compelling blend of luxury, technology, and performance that sets a new high bar for the brand.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten trim isn’t just another truck; it’s a statement piece designed for a discerning buyer who demands a blend of luxury, technology, and performance. While it might seem like a one-size-fits-all proposition, the truth is, the Tungsten’s appeal cuts across various lifestyles and preferences.