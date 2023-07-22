Cathie Wood Optimizes Portfolio Strategy: Sells Tesla Shares and Bets Big on Undervalued Growth Stock Twilio

Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest and one of the most prominent advocates for Tesla (TSLA -1.09%), made headlines recently when it was revealed that her Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sold off approximately $21 million worth of Tesla shares just hours before the company reported its second-quarter earnings. This decision surprised many, considering Wood’s bullish stance on the electric vehicle (EV) maker, having previously predicted that Tesla could reach a staggering $2,000 per share by 2027, more than six times its current price.

The timing of the sale raised eyebrows, given that Tesla announced its Q2 results right after the market closed on July 19. In the two days leading up to this announcement, Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKW) reduced their stakes in Tesla, selling a total of 38,329 and 24,189 shares, respectively, amounting to nearly $18 million. This move indicated a significant divestment from Tesla.

However, despite the Tesla sell-off, it’s essential to note that Wood hasn’t abandoned the EV giant. Tesla still holds the top position in ARKK and Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and remains the fifth-largest position in ARKW. So, while she might have trimmed her holdings, Tesla is still a vital part of her investment strategy.

The reason behind the Tesla sales wasn’t explicitly disclosed, but it’s plausible that Wood needed to rebalance her ETFs’ portfolios. Tesla’s impressive year-to-date gains might have led to an overweight position in the funds, prompting the need to readjust the allocation.

Curiously, during the same period when Tesla was being sold off, Ark Invest’s ETFs were busy purchasing shares of another company – Twilio (TWLO -0.91%), a technology firm. ARKK invested over $18 million in Twilio, while ARKW bought approximately $3 million worth of the company’s shares. Additionally, the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF allocated around $2 million to Twilio.

Wood’s interest in Twilio could be attributed to the company’s potential for growth and positive outlook. Twilio has been targeted by activist investor Legion Partners, which aims to enact changes to benefit shareholders. The company has already undergone restructuring to improve its bottom line, and despite its shares experiencing a 30% surge this year, they are still 85% below their peak in early 2021. Wood appears optimistic that Twilio will regain momentum, and she isn’t alone in her optimism, with 10 out of 13 analysts surveyed in July by Refinitiv rating Twilio as either a buy or a strong buy.

Although Wood has shown a keen interest in Twilio, it is unlikely that she views it as a more magnificent growth stock than Tesla. Tesla, with its pioneering position in the EV market and ambitious growth projections, commands a significantly higher valuation than Twilio. Wood likely sees this premium as justified, considering the potential for Tesla’s exponential growth in the coming years. Despite her enthusiasm for Twilio, Tesla remains her favorite, and her decision to invest in other companies doesn’t diminish her belief in Tesla’s long-term potential.

While the recent sell-off of Tesla shares might have caused some confusion, it’s important to remember that investment decisions can be complex, and portfolio managers like Wood often make adjustments based on various factors, including market conditions, valuation metrics, and company-specific developments.

As for Twilio, Wood’s investment signifies her confidence in the company’s future prospects, backed by favorable analyst ratings and activist investor interest. The coming weeks and months will reveal how these investments play out, but one thing is certain: Cathie Wood will continue to be closely watched for her insights and strategies in the ever-evolving world of investing.

Cathie Wood’s investment decisions have consistently attracted attention and scrutiny due to her track record of spotting promising growth opportunities. While her recent move to sell off Tesla shares before the earnings dip raised eyebrows, it’s essential to recognize that successful investors like Wood often adjust their portfolios to optimize performance and manage risk.

Her decision to invest heavily in Twilio demonstrates her ability to identify undervalued companies with the potential for significant growth. Twilio’s current position in the technology industry and its activist investor engagement signal a compelling investment opportunity.

