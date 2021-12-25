Cathie Wood Top Stock Picks

Star stock picker Catherine D. Wood is the CEO and originator of the $42 billion troublesome innovation mutual funds ARK Investment Management. Wood is known for putting resources into genomics, self-driving vehicles, fintech, and man-made consciousness. In 2020, Wood’s leader store, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) returned more than 152%.

Cathie Wood as of late rebalanced ARK’s portfolio by selling roughly $1.3 billion worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares in the past 90 days, as of early November. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stays the biggest holding of ARK Investment Management as of the finish of the September quarter.

In the interim, a portion of the stocks Cathie Wood is purchasing in the second from last quarter incorporates UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), and DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Digital currency trade stage Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is ARK’s third-biggest position, addressing 3.83% of the asset as of the finish of Q3 2021. Cathie Wood expanded her stake in the crypto stock by 25% in the period between June and September. Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) shares expanded 49% over the most recent half-year.

Here are her top picks:

5. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB )

ARK Investment Management’s Stake Value: $580,575,000

ARK Investment Management’s 13F Portfolio: 1.39%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) makes genomic sequencing frameworks. The organization recorded an 83% income development in Q3 2021 with a complete income of $34.9 million and outperforming gauges by $1.3 million. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) introduced 326 Sequel II/IIe frameworks in the second from last quarter, up from 168 in the earlier year. The stock acquired 69% in the year.

Cathie Wood expanded her property of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) by 11% in the second from the last quarter of 2021. ARK Investment Management claimed 22.7 million portions of the genomic stock worth $580 million toward the finish of the September quarter.

As of the finish of the subsequent quarter, 28 multifaceted investments followed by Insider Monkey detailed possessing stakes in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB). The absolute worth of these stakes is $1.64 billion.

In October, Cowen’s investigator Dan Brennan kept a Market Perform on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) with a $30 value target.

4. Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA )

ARK Investment Management’s Stake Value: $736,845,000

ARK Investment Management’s 13F Portfolio: 1.76%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a California-based DNA testing organization. The organization has given north of 2 million hereditary testing administrations since its origin in 2010.

Most recent filings show that the mutual funds oversaw by Cathie Wood claimed over 25.9 million portions of Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) toward the finish of the second from last quarter of 2021 worth $737 million, addressing 1.76% of the portfolio. ARK Investment Management has increased its stake in the stock by 22% between June and September.

Dan Leonard of Wells Fargo kept an Equal Weight rating on Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) on November 9 with a value focus of $25 per share.

3. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE )

ARK Investment Management’s Stake Value: $646,177,000

ARK Investment Management’s 13F Portfolio: 1.55%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 40

Destiny Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) is one more stock that Cathie Wood is purchasing in the second from last quarter, adding a 46% stake in the stock. The biopharmaceutical stock addresses 1.55% of ARK Investment Management’s portfolio. Toward the finish of the September quarter, the asset claimed over 10.9 million portions of the biopharma stock worth $646 million.

The California-based biotech firm fosters an arrangement of disease immunotherapies. On November 8, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) was moved up to Buy from Neutral rating by Citi expert Yigal Nochomovitz. The expert set a value focus of $87 for the stock.

Toward the finish of the second quarter of 2021, 40 flexible investments in the data set of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $2.77 billion in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), contrasted with 39 in the past quarter worth $2.63 billion.

2. UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH )

ARK Investment Management’s Stake Value: $1,259,161,000

ARK Investment Management’s 13F Portfolio: 3.02%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 46

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) is a worldwide programming organization that spotlights on creating computerization stages. Cathie Wood expanded her situation in the stock by 102% in the second from the last quarter of 2021, carrying the absolute number of offers to 23.9 million. Wood’s asset held $1.26 billion worth of tech stock toward the finish of the September quarter.

Portions of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) bounced 1.89% on October 13 later the organization reported its association with Snowflake Inc., a cloud-based information stage supplier situated in Montana.

Phil Winslow of Credit Suisse started an Outperform rating on UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) on November 16. Winslow accepts UiPath might actually turn into the world’s biggest completely computerized endeavor stage. The examiner set a $75 value focus for the stock.

Toward the finish of the second quarter of 2021, 46 mutual funds in the information base of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $3.46 billion in UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), contrasted with 0 in the past quarter.

1. Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN )

ARK Investment Management’s Stake Value: $1,590,805,000

ARK Investment Management’s 13F Portfolio: 3.82%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 49

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is the biggest digital currency trade in the US with month-to-month executing clients of 7.4 million as of Q3 2021. The crypto stock opened up to the world in April and has acquired more than 32% in the half-year.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is one of the stocks Cathie Wood bought in Q3 2021, and the crypto stock addresses 3.82% of ARK Investment Management’s assets. Cathie Wood expanded her stake in the stock by 25% in the period between June and September. ARK Investment Management is the greatest investor of the crypto stock with 6.99 million offers worth $1.59 billion.