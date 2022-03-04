CD Projekt Red Halts Cyberpunk 2077 And The Witcher Sales In Russia

CD Projekt Red, developer of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, will stop all sporting goods sales in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine. In solidarity with neighboring Ukraine, the Polish studio of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher. CD Projekt Red have suspended all digital sales and physical deliveries of their games to Russia and Belarus until further notice.

CD Projekt is located in Poland, a country on the border with Ukraine, which is now suffering from the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine. Just this morning, CD Projekt posted a statement on Twitter saying, “The entire CD PROJEKT group stands firmly by the side of the Ukrainian people.” The decision of CD Projekts is not the first action of CD Projekt Group in support of Ukraine. This comes on top of the $240,000 the Polish developer has already donated to humanitarian work in Ukraine. In other tweets, CD Projekt also said that CD Projekt will support humanitarian relief efforts by donating 1 million Polish zlotys (roughly equivalent to 173,000 PS or $232,000).

The suspension is the latest move by a number of gaming companies since the ongoing conflict in Ukraine began a week ago. Bloober Team, the developer of games like The Medium and Blair Witch, also banned the sale of Bloober Team games on all platforms in Belarus and Russia. This week, Ukraine expects big game developers and other platforms including PlayStation and Xbox to take a similar stance.