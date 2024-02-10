As the Apple Vision Pro marks its one-week anniversary since hitting the shelves, the internet has been buzzing with a plethora of side-splitting memes and tweets. While we previously shared our reservations about the headset, today, we’re embracing the lighter side by highlighting some of the most amusing and downright absurd content generated by our fellow netizens. From Tesla escapades to airborne adventures, here’s a collection of the wittiest tweets that have surfaced in the past week.

POV: the year is 2035 and HR is about to fire you pic.twitter.com/RK4UJzPm8f — gaut (@0xgaut) June 5, 2023

I’m convinced influencers are getting paid to promote this,but What episode of the Simpsons is that?#AppleVisionPro pic.twitter.com/QJJea7r76r — LAIBA (@le_ybh) February 10, 2024 It’s called Apple Vision Pro, T. It lets you do all the things you can do on your phone but you look like even more of an asshole than you normally do. pic.twitter.com/9EvcQQDiVH — socialist sopranos memes (@gabagoolmarx) February 6, 2024

One daring individual decided to take their Tesla for a spin while donning the Apple Vision Pro, leading to a series of uproarious events that culminated in an unexpected arrest. The internet couldn’t get enough of the surreal combination of cutting-edge technology and unexpected consequences.

In an astonishing display of innovation or sheer recklessness, another enthusiast managed to pilot a plane while wearing the Apple Vision Pro. The sky was no limit for this tech-savvy daredevil, and the ensuing tweets captured the essence of the absurdity. Social media has become a treasure trove of anecdotes and escapades featuring the gadget. Users from around the globe shared their hilarious encounters, turning the headset into a symbol of both technological prowess and comical misadventures.

Some guy on the bus using Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/DaoQNt7Pq7 — Dr Sean Travers (@seanjetravers) February 5, 2024

I noticed you didn’t log in to Microsoft Teams Metaverse until 8:03 this morning. Let’s not make a habit out of that, champ! pic.twitter.com/ALhQT0RLMp — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) February 5, 2024

“Are you using any other form of birth control besides wearing an Apple Vision Pro?” pic.twitter.com/N1jxAkvV4L — litquidity (@litcapital) February 3, 2024

While our initial concerns about the gadget may remain, there’s no denying the laughter and amusement it has brought to the online community. From unconventional road trips to sky-high escapades, the internet’s response to the headset has been nothing short of entertaining. As we toast to one week of Apple Vision Pro hilarity, we eagerly await what the next week will bring in this ever-evolving technological comedy. #AppleVisionProLaughs