Celsius Network a Cryptocurrency lender will face federal probes.

Celsius Network, The New Jersey headquartered cryptocurrency organization filed bankruptcy this year in July. The company has been actively offering different crypto services like the interest on the deposits of crypto coins to retail users. The company is under the investigation radar of 40+ US states for freezing the cryptocurrency withdrawals since June of the retail investors.

The allegations are that the company management along with Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of the Celsius Network manipulated the retail customers with misleading information about the amount of risk involved in the cryptocurrency investment.

Who is Celsius Network?

The company was founded in 2017 by three founders Alex Mashinsky Daniel Leon and Nuke Goldstein. The company has been a cryptocurrency lending platform, the company has been heading its operations from a global team with offices in four countries. The company has been working on different cryptocurrency operations like digital crypto assets wallets for the cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Ethereum. The company rose to popularity when it announced it to provide loans by pledging cryptocurrency as the security.

In this process, the company had given a loan of about $8 billion to their clients. The company earned sizable profits from the sale of its tokens, along with bitcoin mining. But by July 2022, it was revealed by one investigation that the cryptocurrency lender, just ran a Ponzi money-making scheme and was never a robust business model, the detailed investigation of this issue resulted in a fallen business model and the company filed the bankruptcy in June 2022.

What is cryptocurrency?

A cryptocurrency is a form of digital money in which all the transactions between two parties like the sender and the receiver are completely encrypted and these transactions are decentralized which means they can not be monitored by anyone else apart from these two parties.

These transactions can be done by both the parting in any remote corners of the world and currencies like the bitcoin, Ethereum, dogecoin, ripple, and many more. The best features of cryptocurrency are they are fully secured and can not be hacked in any online transactions, unlike traditional online money transactions.

When a lender is considered Bankrupt?

The creditors, who form the foundations for the organizational profit margin as any organization is not able to repay their secured or unsecured investments to the creditors, in any form of returns apart from the physical assets they have, then the organization is considered bankrupt and has to file the bankruptcy under chapter 11 of US laws.