After a pause in user withdrawals lasting 18 months, Celsius Network starts $3 billion payout. Celsius Network officially concludes its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, announcing the distribution of $3 billion in cryptocurrency and fiat to its creditors. This move follows the approval of Celsius’ reorganization plan.

A significant portion of the $3 billion will be allocated to establish a new Bitcoin mining company named Ionic Digital, in which creditors will have ownership. Common shares will represent their ownership stakes, with plans to make these shares publicly traded upon obtaining necessary approvals. Hut 8, a Miami-based mining company, will oversee Ionic’s mining operations through a four-year management agreement.

Celsius Network declared bankruptcy on July 13, 2022, citing a $1.2 billion gap in its balance sheet. Celsius is a global cryptocurrency platform and a prominent player in Bitcoin mining. Further information about the company and ongoing Chapter 11 cases can be accessed on Celsius’ official website.

This development signifies a significant turning point for Celsius, showcasing resilience, collaboration, and a strategic approach to emerge successfully from bankruptcy, marking a new chapter for both the company and its creditors.

Plan Highlights

In today’s landmark news, we hear that Celsius Network starts $3 billion payout. The reorganization plan includes the distribution of over $3 billion in cryptocurrency and fiat to Celsius’ creditors. Notably, a new Bitcoin mining company named Ionic Digital, Inc. has been created, with ownership vested in Celsius’ creditors. The mining operations of Ionic Digital will be managed by Hut 8 Corp., a publicly-traded company listed on Nasdaq and TSX.

MiningCo Transaction and SEC Coordination

Following Plan confirmation and SEC feedback, Celsius, in collaboration with the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (UCC), adopts the “MiningCo Transaction” approach. This move resulted in an increased cryptocurrency distribution to creditors by nearly $250 million. The Bankruptcy Court approved this transaction on December 27, 2023.

Distribution Commencement

Today, as part of the MiningCo Transaction, Celsius Network starts $3 billion payout. Simultaneously, Ionic Digital is established as the new Bitcoin mining entity, anticipated to become publicly traded upon obtaining necessary approvals. Celsius’ creditors will hold equity in Ionic Digital in the form of common stock.

Quotes from Key Figures

Chris Ferraro, Plan Administrator, expresses Celsius’ commitment to maximizing value for creditors, highlighting the significance of today’s distribution of cryptocurrency, fiat, and Ionic Digital stock.

David Barse and Alan Carr, members of the Special Committee of the Board of Celsius, commend the collaborative efforts that steered the company through the Chapter 11 process. They emphasize Celsius’ resilience in navigating legal, regulatory, and business challenges, ensuring the preservation and distribution of cryptocurrency assets.

Leadership Transition at Ionic Digital

Matt Prusak, Chief Commercial Officer of Hut 8, has been appointed CEO of Ionic Digital. The Board of Directors, primarily appointed by the UCC, will work alongside Prusak. Hut 8, under a four-year management agreement, will oversee Ionic Digital’s Bitcoin mining operations.

Operational Wind-Down

Celsius announces the initiation of an orderly wind-down of its operations, leading to the discontinuation of Celsius mobile and web applications.

Legal Challenges

The company and its founder, Alex Mashinsky, faced lawsuits from various regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The allegations included misleading customers. Mashinsky, individually charged with fraud, is scheduled to face trial in September.

This development marks a pivotal moment for Celsius Network, offering a resolution to its financial challenges and presenting a new venture, Ionic Digital, for creditors to actively participate in the evolving landscape of Bitcoin mining.

Also Read: Binance Reclaims Nearly 50% Market Share: Reclaims Top Spot .