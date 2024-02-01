In a swift comeback, Binance reclaims nearly 50% market share. Binance has surged back to dominance, recapturing almost half of the global crypto market, as per data from Kaiko. The crypto exchange’s market share rebounded in the two months following its settlement with the United States Department of Justice (DoJ).

Binance’s Market Share Soars

Binance reclaims nearly 50% market share, reveals data from Kaiko. This resurgence comes in the wake of Binance’s settlement with the United States Department of Justice, a pivotal moment for the exchange.

In a remarkable comeback, Binance has reclaimed its throne, commanding nearly 50% of the global cryptocurrency market, according to insights from Kaiko. The resurgence is credited to a surge in trading volume, fueled by Binance’s strategic zero-fee promotion in December 2023, featuring prominent coins like BNB, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL), all paired with the stablecoin FUSD.

Driving the recovery further, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of multiple spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) generated significant momentum for Binance. This move proved beneficial, especially with the anticipation among network users that cryptocurrency prices would continue their upward trajectory after bouncing back from the November 2023 lows. The SEC’s nod also opened doors for institutional investors to easily access Bitcoin through regulated spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Zero-Fee Promotion Fuels Surge

Kaiko has reported that Binance reclaims nearly 50% market share. Kaiko attributes Binance’s impressive rebound to a surge in trading volume driven by a zero-fee promotion conducted in December 2023. Noteworthy cryptocurrencies like BNB, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) were among those supported, all paired with FUSD, a stablecoin.

Boost from SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETFs

The hype surrounding the approval of several spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) played a crucial role in Binance’s market share recovery. This decision proved strategic, especially considering the positive sentiment among network users expecting continued upward trends in crypto prices.

Binance Clears Regulatory Hurdles

Binance’s resurgence marks a significant milestone for the exchange, which faced regulatory scrutiny in the United States after its initial expansion into the country. The SEC filed a lawsuit in June 2023, alleging Binance’s involvement in listing and trading unregistered securities. The settlement with the DoJ, involving a payment of $4.3 billion to various regulators, paved the way for Binance to resume operations in the United States.

Leadership Changes

As part of the settlement, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao stepped down as CEO. Richard Teng, the former Global Head of Regional Markets, took the reins as the new CEO.

Steady Recovery Since November

BNB prices have steadily bounced back from November lows, witnessing a 35% increase and finding support around $290. To confirm the uptrend, BNB needs to close above $340 and December 2023 highs, ideally accompanied by rising trading volume.

Bullish Outlook

With Binance firmly back on the throne and BNB showing signs of recovery, the crypto community awaits further developments, keeping a close eye on market dynamics and regulatory landscapes.

Therefore, in conclusion, in a remarkable turn of events, Binance has made a strong comeback, now holding almost half of the global cryptocurrency market. The resurgence can be traced back to smart moves like a zero-fee promotion and the SEC approving Bitcoin ETFs, making it easier for investors to get into the crypto game.

Overcoming regulatory hurdles, Binance has put behind the legal challenges it faced in the United States. The settlement, costing $4.3 billion and involving a change in leadership, has paved the way for Binance to operate once again in the U.S.

Also Read: German Authorities Have Seized 50,000 Bitcoins: Historic Bitcoin Seizure in High-Profile Case.