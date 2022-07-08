Central Africa To Roll Out Sango Coin, Despite The Worries Of Volatility And Credibility

The central African Republic has revealed their intentions of unveiling a new cryptocurrency coin, called the Sango coin. This coin will allow the changeover slowly to a national cryptocurrency, that will unleash itself purely online. The event itself has high hopes and is believed to be the trigger to pushing the rest of the African continent into cryptocurrency centralisation. For years now, Africa has been in fear of the volatility and possibility of failure from the adoption, believing that this move could actually undermine the continent’s financial stability over the years to come.

The African initiative for cryptocurrency comes after it is believed that 45% of the African population have already invested into the digital currency like Bitcoin. While 55% have not invested at all into the decentralised currency, it is believed that the introduction of Sango, could mean a dramatic increase in the coins market cap, should the unbanked 55% choose to invest into the scheme.

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra is believed to be in charge of the national launch and is very passionate about this scheme really hitting the ground running. He believes that those who undermine or underestimate the coin’s value in the coming of years will really miss out on the rewards that could be possible. He believes that cryptocurrency is the definition of freedom within the new world. This breaks the shackles of traditional currencies, and banking bureaucracy. The politician believes that Sango could facilitate cross-border investments and transactions, ultimately leading to more business potential across Africa. This scheme could innovate many possibilities and reap future corporate relations.

Sango’s coin creator has also claimed the project will provide e-residency and a citizenship program, in addition to providing token incentivisation to the CAR’S resources, within the metaverse. This is what the moment has led up to, up until now. All industries are moving towards the metaverse, to ensure the African economy stays with the times, the Sango coin could really innovate and pioneer the future forward. Also due to the coin’s value being backed by the natural resources that African holds, the coin would be more stable for the long term, as ultimately it would be like gold converted into currency. The market cap depends entirely on the existing resources of the region. While this could really open a can of worms for geopolitical relationships moving forward, especially with Libya being a good example; and Gaddafi’s plans prior to his death to convert the local currency to gold, would the powerful nations of the world such as America, Europe and so on, truly the support the link of this newly launched currency to its natural resources? Any geopolitically minded person will definitely smell trouble here.

Nevertheless, despite Africa for the time being called ‘one of the poorest and most fragile countries in the world’ pessimism could really stand in the way of the evolution of Africa. Should this financial plan get the go-ahead and launch, we could see a completely different governance over Africa and the public sector.