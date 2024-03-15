The head of Volkswagen Group of America, Pablo Di Si, is optimistic that the ID GTI Concept, which was introduced last year, would eventually find its way into production in the United States. A hot variant of VW’s entry-level ID2 featuring the GTI logo is now under development. It may be a very good electric substitute for the little Polo GTI, and Di Si thinks that selling it in the United States would make sense provided the automaker can figure out the proper price.

VW’s Electric GTI: Pricing Strategy and Performance Details

Di Si stated he would want the automobile to cost between $20,000 and $25,000 when interacting with reporters during the automaker’s recent annual media conference in Berlin, Germany. Thus, it could be the most reasonably priced EV offered for sale in the United States. Di So stated that in order to guarantee that the automobile sells in large quantities as opposed to becoming a niche product, it will be crucial to choose this pricing point.

Di Si told Auto News,

“My wish is that [$25,000] price point. If we cannot go to the 25, then it will be more of a niche product. VW has not yet decided if it will sell the ID GTI in the U.S., it is on our radar.”

Although VW has not disclosed the ID. GTI concept’s mechanical details, it has acknowledged that it sports a single electric motor at the front axle in addition to an LSD. It is quite probable that the GTI will have more horsepower than the ordinary ID.2, which will have a decent 228 horsepower when it goes on sale. The actual model will have many vintage design cues and should resemble the idea in appearance.

VW’s Electric GTI: Design, Platforms, and Market Strategy

VW unveiled a design for the electric GTI that was based on the ID.2all, which made its debut as the Polo’s battery-powered replacement rather than the Golf’s. Both ideas were built on VW’s MEB Entry platform, while the all-electric Golf that goes on sale in 2028 will use the SSP platform.

The manufacture of ID.2all begins modestly in 2025 and increases to full capacity in 2026. VW, however, has no intention of bringing the EV to the US in its base configuration, and Di Si acknowledged that there are currently no plans to introduce the GTI to the US market. However, the business is taking it into consideration. A number of automakers, including Volkswagen, have ambitious ambitions to electrify their portfolios in the upcoming years. Although EV sales have decreased and VW may eventually sell plug-in hybrids to Americans, the company is not being discouraged by the sluggish growth of the EV market as other automakers are.

The GTI Experience Control mode, which attempts to replicate the steering feel, sound, and engine characteristics of VW’s most famous hot hatchbacks, like the 1976 Mk1 GTI, was one of the concept’s most intriguing features. Whether this technological advancement will find its way into a production vehicle is yet unknown.