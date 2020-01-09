CES 2020 : Playshifu Launches New Augmented Reality Toys

09 January 2020:

Augmented Reality toy company PlayShifu has launched its newest products at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas.

The new products include Shifu Tacto, three new gaming kits for Shifu Plugo and a whole new experience of its popular AR globe, Shifu Orboot, with two new planets to explore.

Shifu Tacto

It turns any tablet into an interactive board game through augmented interactions and tactile play. Shifu Tacto enables a live connection between figurines and a digital display, combining the skills of classic board games with animated content following each move a player makes.

There are three different gaming sets to choose from, and each one comes with one playboard and one companion app. Gaming sets include:

(Ages 7-12): unravel the basics of chemistry hands-on. Tacto Laser (Ages 7-12): develop analytical thinking, creativity and spatial reasoning on interplanetary missions.

(Ages 7-12): develop analytical thinking, creativity and spatial reasoning on interplanetary missions. Tacto Quest (Ages 4-12): solve problems and use analytical thinking to navigate quests.

The Shifu Tacto is expected to launch in India in June 2020. The products will be available at ₹3499 per gaming set.

Shifu Plugo

Shifu Plugo is an AR-powered gaming system that consists of one gamepad, numerous interchangeable gaming kits and one companion app. Each gaming kit offers age-adaptive educational games and builds STEAM disciplines through story-based challenges.

(Ages 4-10): increase musical intelligence, persistence and creativity while learning to play piano through color association. Plugo Slingshot (Ages 4-10): boost physics skills with an AR-powered slingshot.

(Ages 4-10): boost physics skills with an AR-powered slingshot. Plugo Letters (Ages 4-10): improve language, storytelling and comprehension with exciting word games and fun, hands-on play.

The Shifu Plugo iss expected to launch in India in January 2020. The products will be available at ₹2499 per gaming kit.

Shifu Orboot

Shifu Orboot is useful to teach kids about planets through interactive experiences. Using a touchscreen device, kids explore a physical globe through visual storytelling, music and voice interactions and in-app quizzes and challenges. Powered by the Orboot app, available in eight languages, Shifu Orboot comes with one base, one companion app and offers two new interchangeable planets, including:

(Ages 4+): dive into the prehistoric world to learn about more than 50 dinosaurs Planet Mars (Ages 7+): get to know the space missions and rovers traversing Mars

This product is expected to launch in India in April 2020. The products will be available at ₹2499 per globe.

Vivek Goyal, CEO, PlayShifu, said, “As we enter a new decade, PlayShifu’s latest toys will continue to positively integrate physical and digital play to develop foundational learning skills. Whether your child is discovering new cultures around the world or learning physics using a catapult, our toys use the benefits of modern technology combined with tactile play to enhance the STEAM learning experience.”

New products can be ordered on the PlayShifu website.

(Image – PlayShifu)