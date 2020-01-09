Tata Mutual Fund launches AI-Powered Fund – Tata Quant Fund

09 January 2020:

Tata Mutual Fund has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) powered fund – ‘Tata Quant Fund’. This fund employs a proprietary quant framework that combine multiple rule engines and predictive models to create investment portfolios that are aimed at maximizing returns during up-trending markets while minimizing losses during down trending phases.

The minimum application amount for this fund is Rs. 5,000/- and in multiples of Re.1/- thereafter and additional investment of Rs 1,000/- and in multiples of Re 1/- thereafter.

The fund will be managed by Mr. Sailesh Jain.

Tata Quant Fund is available with Paytm Money & Groww App.

Prathit Bhobe, MD & CEO, Tata Asset Management said, “Machines have massive computational power needed to process very large data sets, spot patterns and correlations, make decisions faster, objectively and without human biases. In the current world, computers are powerful enough to solve problems, a lot of data is available and we strive to use this data in combination with algorithms to its best.”

Sailesh Jain, Fund Manager, Tata Asset Management, said, “Tata Mutual Fund has developed intelligent machine-driven strategies keeping in mind the appetite of long-term equity investors. This framework crunches massive amounts of data, recognises patterns and leverages the power of technology. The future of investing is in the use of quants and with us entering a new decade, we believe that the Indian market is now ready for tech-based investing.”

Utpal Sarma, Head – Business Analytics, Tata Asset Management, said, “Actively managed funds benefit from human intelligence that learn, comprehend, and respond to different market challenges in complex manners. Passively managed funds, on the other hand, are rule based and they avoid pitfalls of biases that accompany human judgement. Their strength lies in increased objectivity and elimination of human errors. These traditional styles have contrasting pros and cons.”

Utpal Sarma, added, ” AI and ML adds a third dimension to fund management. They enable machines to mimic human judgement to certain extent while retaining the benefits of disciplined rule-based investing. Investment strategies employing such constructs tend to leverage market opportunities better while avoiding bias errors. Technologies supporting artificial intelligence today is quite evolved and robust. Their wide usage across businesses is testimony of their potential and capability. While quant strategies for wealth management features prominently in advanced markets, its only a matter of time that they gain popularity in India as well.”

