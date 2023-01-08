CES 2023 – Lenovo ThinkPhone for IT Professionals launched

It seems like Lenovo has been taking a unique approach toward bringing smartphones to market. Now, the Chinese-based tech giant seems to target working professionals over a group of normal users.

Even Lenovo has been emphasizing about creating its own Lenovo environment where you will be able to connect with all of Lenovo gadgets including laptops, Smart PCs to now a smartphone as well.

As Lenovo endorsed the 30th recognition of its esteemed ThinkPad computers, the connection has uncovered its most critical ThinkPhone checked cell pointed especially at business clients.

The ThinkPhone by Motorola was shipped off at CES 2023 in Las Vegas with Lenovo broadcasting it as an accessory to the ThinkPad workstations. Regardless, what reason is the ThinkPhone extraordinary?

The Lenovo ThinkPhone, near being a pioneer-grade mobile phone, offers stuff and programming-based security plans which cultivates ThinkPhone’s security structure for businesses and IT affiliations.

“With its unrivaled specs and trustworthy split the distinction with the ThinkPad, the ThinkPhone will help the experience for business clients long into what was coming up,” said Sergio Buniac, Motorola President and Lenovo Senior VP.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone has serious areas of strength for critical quality with an aramid carbon fiber backboard that is coexisted with an aluminum skeleton and Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.

It estimates 8.3mm in thickness and weighs 188 grams. The ThinkPhone is additionally IP68 assessed making it protected against improvement and water entrance. Additionally, it’s other than MIL-really transmitted contamination 810H ensured and has a drop impediment of up to 1.3 meters.

Lenovo ThinkPhone – What does it feature?

It solidifies a 6.6-inch Full HD+ objective P-OLED show with up to 144Hz strength rate and HDR10+ support. The ThinkPhone is strengthened by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and is facilitated with up to 12GB Sledge and 512GB conglomerating. The ThinkPhone runs on stock Android 13.

The ThinkPhone has a 50MP essential camera with OIS, a 13MP genuinely wide camera, and a 2MP profundity sensor. On the front, we get a 32MP selfie camera for the overall rendition and a 16MP camera for the China combination.

The ThinkPhone correspondingly has sound construction speakers and an in-show extraordinary etching peruser. It is outfitted with a 5,000mAh battery which stays aware of 68W catalyst charging and 15W remote charging.

Besides, the ThinkPhone is reasonable with all the latest ThinkPads like the X1 Carbon Gen 11 and features security suites like ThinkShield, Moto Danger Protect, Moto Secure, and another Moto KeySafe which is a committed security chip that shields PINs, passwords, cryptographic keys, and more in a respectable environment.

Lenovo ThinkPhone – Availability

Concerning availability, Lenovo ThinkPhone will be conveyed in the US, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and select countries in Asia at the earliest opportunity.