In its latest report, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis reveals a decline in crypto crime, accompanied by a surprising shift in currency preference among cyber criminals.

According to the 2024 Crypto Crime Trends Report, the total value received by illicit cryptocurrency addresses in 2023 dropped to $24.2 billion, marking a significant decrease from previous years. However, this figure is expected to rise as more illicit addresses are uncovered.

Chainalysis revised the 2022 illicit transaction volume from an initial estimate of $20.6 billion to $39.6 billion, citing the identification of new illicit addresses and the inclusion of transactions from sanctioned services.

Of the illicit transaction volume, $14.9 billion, constituting the largest portion (61.5%), is linked to sanctioned entities. This data underscores the growing maturity of digital assets, with crypto crime accounting for just 0.34% of total on-chain transaction volume in the past year.

Stablecoins Surpass Bitcoin in Illicit Transactions

In a notable trend reversal, the report by Chainalysis reveals decline in crypto crime. Furthermore, it indicates that stablecoins have surpassed Bitcoin as the preferred currency for illicit transactions. This shift aligns with the overall increase in stablecoin usage, both in legitimate and illicit crypto activities.

The latest Chainalysis report highlights an ongoing shift away from Bitcoin as the preferred cryptocurrency among cybercriminals. Stablecoins have become the majority choice for scamming and transactions associated with sanctioned entities, while Bitcoin remains dominant in darknet market sales and ransomware extortion. Despite this shift, bitcoin maintains dominance in specific criminal activities such as darknet market sales and ransomware extortion.

Reduction in Revenues from Scams and Hacking

The report highlights a significant reduction in revenues from crypto scamming and hacking, decreasing by 29.2% and 54.3%, respectively. These declines are attributed to changes in scamming strategies and improvements in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol security.

Transactions with Sanctioned Entities on the Rise

One striking revelation is the increasing role of transactions with sanctioned entities, accounting for a substantial 61.5% of all illicit transaction volumes in 2023. This trend raises questions about distinguishing between criminal activities and legitimate transactions within sanctioned jurisdictions.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

The report by Chainalysis reveals decline in crypto crime, and it has generated mixed reactions on social media, illustrating confirmation bias in action. Crypto enthusiasts and detractors alike have cited the report to support their differing opinions on digital assets.

Overall, the 2024 Chainalysis report paints a shifting landscape in the crypto crime scenario, with a decline in overall criminal transactions, a preference shift to stablecoins, and evolving strategies among cyber criminals.

Decline in Scamming and Stolen Funds

The decline in illicit transaction volume is largely attributed to a sharp decrease in crypto scamming and stolen funds, with total illicit revenue down 29.2% and 54.3%, respectively. Notably, the drop in stolen funds is linked to a decline in DeFi hacking, indicating potential improvements in security practices within the decentralized finance sector.

Ransomware and Darknet Markets Show Contrasting Trends

While ransomware and darknet markets, prominent forms of crypto crime, experienced a rise in revenues in 2023, contradicting overall trends, concerns arose about cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The growth in ransomware revenue suggests that attackers may be adapting to organizations’ cybersecurity improvements. Darknet markets, despite the Hydra shutdown, show a rebound in illicit activities.

Also Read: RBI Governor Issues Crypto Warning: Crypto Threatens Rupee Stability.