Charges Filed Against Two US Navy Sailors for Passing Classified Military Information to Chinese Spies

Two individuals serving in the US Navy stood before a federal court on Thursday, facing charges of espionage and the theft of sensitive military information on behalf of China. Jinchao Wei, also known as Patrick Wei, and Wenheng Zhao, alternatively referred to as Thomas Zhao, both entered pleas of not guilty. During Wei’s hearing in southern California, American prosecutors claimed he had confided in a fellow sailor about his recruitment by Beijing for what he explicitly referred to as “quite obviously espionage.”

In a statement, Randy Grossman, US Attorney, mentioned, “We have entrusted members of our military with tremendous responsibility and great faith. Our nation’s safety and security are in their hands. When a soldier or sailor chooses cash over the country and hands over national defence information in an ultimate act of betrayal, the United States will aggressively investigate and prosecute.”

Wei, a 22-year-old machinist’s mate who served aboard the USS Essex amphibious assault ship, was taken into custody on August 3rd under espionage charges. The incident occurred at a naval base located in San Diego, California, where Wei was scheduled to start his workday. The allegations against him stem from his alleged communication with a Chinese government representative just forty-eight hours before his arrest.

As stated in the official indictment [PDF], Wei stands accused of sharing classified information with this Chinese contact. His activities reportedly date back to February 2022, during which he is said to have passed on a range of sensitive materials, including photographs, videos, and technical manuals related to various US Navy vessels and systems. This is particularly concerning because Wei possessed a valid US security clearance, which granted him access to confidential data regarding ship weaponry, propulsion mechanisms, and desalination systems employed in national defence.

Covert Collaboration and Sensitive Information Exchange: The Timeline of Espionage

Another individual implicated in this case is Zhao, a 26-year-old construction electrician stationed at the Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, California. Zhao, who held his own US security clearance, was apprehended on the same day as Wei and is now facing conspiracy charges and accepting bribes from a government official. Zhao’s court appearance took place in central California.

Reports suggest that Zhao’s involvement with the Chinese intelligence officer began as early as August 2021. The officer purportedly posed as a maritime economic researcher to manipulate Zhao into providing sensitive military information, photographs, and videos in exchange for financial compensation. The case underscores the importance of safeguarding classified information and the potential risks posed by individuals who exploit their access for personal gain.

“The charges demonstrate the [People’s Republic of China]’s determination to obtain information that is critical to our national defense by any means, so it could be used to its advantage,” stated Matt Olsen, the Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the United States Department of Justice, as he unveiled the charges against the two military personnel.

Starting around Valentine’s Day in 2022, an individual known as “Conspirator A” in the official legal documents, later identified as a Chinese intelligence officer, initiated contact with Wei. This contact aimed to procure classified military data, encompassing national defence information. In their communication, Conspirator A emphasized a preference for original documents.

To ensure secrecy, the two parties utilized various encrypted messaging platforms for their conversations. During their interactions, Conspirator A explicitly instructed Wei to eliminate any evidence related to the nature of their relationship and the activities they were engaged in. This covert collaboration continued from February 2022 to February 2023, during which Wei allegedly shared sensitive information with his espionage handler.

Espionage Case Involving US Navy Officers and Chinese Handlers

Wei’s court documents revealed he shared photos, videos, and sensitive details about US Navy ships, including USS Essex, its weaponry, vulnerabilities, maintenance schedules, and deployment plans. He transmitted over 55 technical manuals. This breach is seen as a serious threat to national security and fellow sailors’ safety. Wei allegedly received $10,000 to $15,000 from a Chinese handler involved in espionage.

Similarly, Petty Officer Second Class Zhao is accused of sharing unclassified military info, operational plans, and restricted area media with a Chinese intelligence officer. Zhao had “Secret” clearance, met the contact over a dozen times, and received about $14,866. Zhao’s court hearing is on August 8th.

