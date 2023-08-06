Elon Musk Acquires Ownership of AI.com

In the latest instalment of Elon Musk’s ongoing endeavours to establish a dominant presence through companies named with the letter “X,” the billionaire tech magnate has successfully acquired a highly sought-after web address: AI.com. As reported by TechCrunch, this development has caused significant waves within Silicon Valley, as the domain previously belonged to OpenAI, a leading player in the field of artificial intelligence. OpenAI is renowned for creating the immensely popular chatbot, ChatGPT. Visitors to AI.com are now redirected to X.ai.

According to records from the Way Back Machine, OpenAI retained ownership of the website until at least July 29th. During this time, the site was not operational but still displayed the company’s logo and directed users to the ChatGPT homepage. It’s worth noting that OpenAI reacquired AI.com in February of this year, as reported by Mashable. Considering the rarity of two-character domains, it is likely that the purchase came at a substantial cost, potentially amounting to millions of dollars.

Aligning with Conservative Values: AI’s Role in Musk’s Vision

X.ai is the official website for xAI, an emerging startup that stands apart from Musk’s own X Corp. The primary mission of this endeavour, as stated on its homepage, is to comprehend the intricacies of the universe. More specifically, xAI aims to capitalize on the ongoing surge of interest in generative AI that has swept across the globe in recent months. Spearheaded by Musk, xAI was established on March 9, 2023, and its public introduction took place approximately four months later, on July 12, 2023, via Musk’s Twitter account. Musk displayed a solid commitment to xAI, reportedly making significant investments to attract top-tier talent from established entities like OpenAI and Google.

Musk’s vision for xAI centres around developing AI capabilities geared towards adept mathematical reasoning. This objective arises from the observation that mathematical proficiency in systems like ChatGPT might be lacking.

Notably, there is a dimension of Musk’s technological aspirations, leaning towards conservative values, that he aims to align with xAI’s trajectory. This vision is reflected in his ambitions for AI to complement his overarching technological efforts, akin to his approach with platforms like Twitter.

Musk’s Evolving Role in AI Ventures and Recent Developments

Musk’s fascination with AI is not a recent development. In 2015, he played a co-founding role in OpenAI. However, he departed from its board in 2018 due to a disagreement with the then-CEO. Musk claims credit for the genesis of OpenAI, asserting that he not only contributed to the name but also invested $50 million in the venture.

More recently, Musk’s involvement in shaping technological ventures has extended to Twitter, where he orchestrated changes through the new CEO, Linda Yaccarino. She disclosed on Twitter that AI would be at the core of the new endeavour, known as X. The specifics of how AI will power X remain to be fully unveiled.

OpenAI’s acquisition of AI.com might have been aimed at transforming individuals who mistakenly type in the URL into long-term users. It’s also possible that OpenAI had plans to eventually migrate its consumer-oriented services, such as the web client for ChatGPT, to this shorter domain. However, the actual intentions behind the purchase remain speculative as the field has now been transferred to X.ai.

The initial report seems to have originated from Analytics India Magazine, which might have even been a bidder for the domain at some point. Besides the domain transfer, there isn’t much information about this change. Nevertheless, the switch is noteworthy due to its peculiar and likely expensive nature.

X.ai is presently a relatively theoretical entity, comprised of a small group of academics and engineers presumably working on projects guided by Musk’s directives. Although their stated objective is to comprehend the fundamental essence of the universe, no tangible progress has been observed since their website’s launch in July. Of course, it’s worth considering that Musk has been occupied with numerous endeavours during this period.

