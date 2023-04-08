‘ChatGPT Guy’ earned Rs. 28 lac on Udemy by teaching ChatGPT

A 23-year-old from the United States has reportedly made over ₹28 lakh in just a few months by teaching a course on Udemy on how to use ChatGPT, a language model trained by OpenAI. Udemy, the platform where Jack’s course is hosted, is an online learning platform that allows instructors to create and sell courses on a wide range of topics. Udemy courses can be accessed by anyone with an internet connection, making them accessible to people all over the world.

The course was created by Jack, who goes by the username “ChatGPTGuy” on Udemy. Jack’s course teaches students how to use ChatGPT to generate text, answer questions, and even create chatbots. The course is designed for beginners and requires no prior knowledge of machine learning or artificial intelligence.

According to Jack, he was inspired to create the course after seeing the potential of ChatGPT and realizing that many people could benefit from learning how to use it. He says that the course has been very popular, with over 1,000 students enrolled and many positive reviews.

Jack’s success is a testament to the growing interest in artificial intelligence and machine learning. With the rise of chatbots and other AI-powered tools, there is a growing demand for people who can work with these technologies. By teaching others how to use ChatGPT, Jack has not only earned a significant amount of money but has also helped others gain valuable skills.

The success of Jack’s course is just one example of the many opportunities available to people who have skills in artificial intelligence and machine learning. As these technologies continue to develop and become more widespread, there will likely be even more opportunities for people with these skills.

Overall, the story of Jack’s success is a reminder of the power of online learning platforms like Udemy, and the opportunities that they can provide. With the right skills and knowledge, anyone can create a course and share their expertise with the world. And with the increasing demand for AI and machine learning skills, there has never been a better time to learn and share these skills with others.