Chinese automotive giant Chery is accelerating its global expansion strategy with the introduction of its electrified off-road sub-brand, iCar, to international markets. Rebranded as iCaur for global territories—including the UK—to sidestep potential legal conflict with Apple over the “iCar” trademark, the brand is expected to make its British debut in 2026 with an all-electric SUV lineup that targets rugged style, urban functionality, and sustainability.

First Stop: UK Launch of V23 Compact Electric SUV

Leading the charge will be the iCaur V23, a compact and chunky electric SUV that made its initial debut in China last year. The model features a twin-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain producing 208bhp, powered by an 82kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery. Chery claims a competitive WLTP-estimated range of 311 miles, positioning the V23 as a serious rival to models like the Jeep Avenger and Hyundai Kona Electric.

The V23’s rugged, squared-off design, reminiscent of classic off-roaders but reimagined for a tech-savvy audience, is expected to appeal to both urban adventurers and countryside explorers. Inside, the SUV promises smart connectivity features, sustainable materials, and a spacious cabin, although full UK specifications are yet to be revealed.

More Models Incoming: Range-Extenders and EV Variety

Chery has confirmed that the V25, a 4.8-metre-long SUV, will follow at the end of 2026. The V25 employs a range-extender hybrid drivetrain, pairing a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with electric propulsion to provide added flexibility for longer-distance travel without range anxiety.

In 2027, the iCaur range will expand further with the V21, a smaller all-electric SUV aimed directly at the increasingly popular compact EV crossover segment. This model is expected to compete head-to-head with the likes of the Jeep Avenger and the Peugeot e-2008. A larger, more premium model dubbed V29 is also in the pipeline, although plans for a UK launch have not yet been finalized.

Global Rollout: 2000 Showrooms in 100 Countries by 2027

At the recent Shanghai Motor Show, Chery CEO Su Jun announced an ambitious plan to establish 2,000 iCaur showrooms across 100 countries within the next three years. This massive retail expansion underscores Chery’s growing global confidence and its commitment to EV technology.

Chery is no stranger to the UK, having already launched its Omoda and Jaecoo brands, which collectively sold over 6,400 units in Q1 2025, outperforming long-established names like Suzuki, Jeep, and Fiat. Building on this momentum, iCaur aims to cement its position in the UK’s competitive EV market.

New Dacia Rival on the Horizon: Lepas Brand Incoming

Chery’s multi-brand approach will also soon see the introduction of Lepas, a new value-oriented marque designed to rival Dacia in offering affordable and practical vehicles. With Lepas focusing on budget-conscious buyers and iCaur targeting design- and tech-driven consumers, Chery is strategically covering multiple segments.

Conclusion: A Bold Bet on Electrified Off-Roaders

Established in 2023 with initial plans to launch a sports car and people carrier, iCar (now iCaur) has since realigned its focus towards rugged, lifestyle-oriented EVs. As part of Chery’s larger export push, iCaur is poised to shake up the UK’s growing electric SUV market—offering style, substance, and smart tech with a distinctly adventurous spirit.

With its bold styling, credible range figures, and aggressive international strategy, iCaur is one to watch as the EV arms race heats up globally.