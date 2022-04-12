Check out our 1win India app review

The bookmaker started operating in 2016 under the name FirstBet. However, in 2018, the company rebranded received a license in Curacao and became known as 1win.

1win bookmaker offers wide coverage of events. You can see up to 30 sports in the line. A large number of regional football leagues, tennis tournaments of the ITF category, etc.

E-sports are presented conveniently and diversely on the bookmaker’s website, not in one general section, but by types with separate menus: Counter-Strike GO, Dota 2, and others. This provides quick access to views.

The 1win bookmaker is well known to many players for its reliability, a wide line of events, and a generous bonus system. It is due to these characteristics that the leadership of this operator in the gambling betting market was determined. Among the key advantages of this site, it is worth noting such points as:

availability of an informative website;

well-designed interface;

operational support;

accessibility for mobile devices;

the presence of working mirrors;

convenient and safe ways to withdraw funds.

The betting firm 1win is continually upgrading and modernizing its official website for the convenience of its consumers, as well as creating functional solutions that enable rapid and secure access to betting. You won’t find a better betting site because the operator always gives fresh deals, lucrative bonus programs, and promotional codes.

1win app downloading process

Recently, an increasing number of players prefer to play, bet and win from their mobile devices. 1win took this trend into account and developed a mobile version of the site. This is the same site as on desktop, with the same features, but it adapts to the settings of your mobile device. Using 1win India, in this case, is much more convenient.

There is also an alternative option – an application for Android and IOS. In this case, you will need to go through the process of 1win app download and install. But don’t worry, it won’t take long. But you can enjoy the game in excellent HD quality, all the functions of 1win. At the same time, you do not necessarily need fast Internet, the 1win mobile app spends Internet traffic economically and in any case, will work correctly.

Android

So, for starters, we want to analyze the download of the 1win app on Android. First of all, we note that it can only be downloaded from the official website of the bookmaker. You will not find it in the Play Store, because Google does not allow the placement of applications in any way related to gambling on its sites. But when downloading the application from the official website of 1win, you can be sure of its safety and reliability.

Before proceeding with the process of downloading and installing 1win, you need to perform some preparatory steps:

Go to Settings on your smartphone. Find the “Security” section. Check the box and permit to download applications from unknown sources.

We want to repeat that when you download an Android 1win apk file from the official website, you will not download viruses or anything else harmful to your device. This is a completely secure site.

Then follow our simple instructions:

You need to go to the official website of 1win through any browser from your mobile device on the Android operating system. Scroll the site to the very end. In the lower right corner, you will see the Android and iOS icons. Click on the Android icon. After that, you will be taken to a new page, where there will be complete instructions for downloading and installing the application on Android. Click “Download 1win for Android”. After downloading the 1win apk file, you will only have to go through the installation process, which is identical to any other application.

IOS

At the bottom of the main page of the official website, there is a section in which the bookmaker has posted instructions for installing the software. The user only needs to select the OS: Android or iOS.

Whatever logo the bookmaker’s client clicks on, the “Android Instruction” will still open in front of it.

We conclude that the word “application” means an adaptive site that opens automatically when visiting a resource from a mobile device. “Download the 1win app on iPhone” means adding a shortcut to the site on the main screen of your smartphone, you can do this in the Safari browser.

You need to open the official 1win website in Safari. Press the “Share” button. Select the “Go to Home Screen” option.

After that, a shortcut with the bookmaker’s logo will appear on the desktop.

1win app benefits

The 1win betting company’s mobile version offers the same functionality and features as the official website, ensuring that users of the service have no problems making bets. The 1win mobile app includes a lot of characteristics that make it popular among players: