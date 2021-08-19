Checklist to maintain a Magento eCommerce Developed website

Building an eCommerce website in today’s fast-paced digital world has become simple due to the rapid development in the industry that offers superior software and tools. One of the most economical and practical platforms for developing an attractive and engaging website is Magento. If you’re a business owner or an internet-first brand looking to grow online then we strongly advise you to learn about Magento development and how you can enhance the business performance with this sophisticated platform.

Magento is considered one of the smartest eCommerce solutions that enhances the performance of websites and simplifies the design process. However, with every online tool, there is the responsibility of maintaining and upgrading the speed, customer experience, and security. Negligence of these aspects could result in poor performance, loss of revenue, and overall credibility of the business. Moreover, it could also lead to system hacks or customer data leaks that will damage a company’s reputation.

We’ve put together a comprehensive checklist that will guide you through the process of maintaining your Magento eCommerce website; check it out:

Ensure you have the latest version – Just like our phones, it is critical to renew websites with the newest version of Magento software. Magento development companies and developers work tirelessly to fix bugs, speed, security issues, and overall performance. Consequently, this results in the most robust and reliable platform where the users can shop securely. Test the speed – For a good user experience, website speed is critical. ~40% of users abandon the cart once a website page takes more than 3 seconds to load. Conduct loading tests regularly to check for lags, in case you notice a delay then it probably is time to upgrade the Magento site with its latest version. Remember, good speed will ensure higher conversion rates & lower bounce rates. Mobile friendly – Today, Mobile commerce is of utmost importance. With more than 80% of users shopping using mobile devices, a mobile responsive website is an absolute must. Ask your Magento Development company to use mobile responsive themes. Google also prefers mobile-friendly websites and automatically streamlines user experience for mobile-friendly sites. Opt for the right hosting service – For easy & hassle-free maintenance, opt for a reliable hosting service. Choose the service provider as per the size of the website, database size, and Magento version. Avoid using free or cheap hosting services as they don’t have the means to offer the best service and are not dependable. Invest in a top-tier hosting platform to stay ahead of the curve with the best eCommerce website. Safety & Security – To avoid transmission of sensitive information such as login credentials, customer addresses, payment details, etc securing your Magento website is crucial. Invest in an SSL certificate that will protect all website data. Don’t forget to renew from time to time. Additionally, protect the admin panel with two-factor authentication to avoid passwords getting leaked. Smooth order process – The ultimate goal of any eCommerce website is sales. Any disruption or error will result in cart abandonment. A seamless ordering and checkout process will increase sales and customer repeat rates. Shoppers are more likely to return to a website that has a smooth and quick checkout. With Magento, you can customize a swift ordering process and deliver a crisp eCommerce solutions website. Managing Database – Magento saves all customer data such as search history, clicks, and customer data. For stable performance, clean the log manually or through PHP scripts. But don’t forget to take back up! Hire a Magento Development Company – Handling and maintaining a Magento website can be cumbersome. There are many aspects to it, as a business grows it can get quite difficult to manage with a small team. It is advisable to hire a Magento eCommerce development team that has the expertise and will take care of everything on your behalf.

To sum up, it is essential to thoroughly understand the functioning of a website to ensure it delivers the best performance. With these tips, you can now get a stable and effective Magento-developed website