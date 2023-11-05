Checkout Newegg Black Friday Deals and Bonus Promo Codes

It’s November, and it’s time for the Black Friday Sale 2023. Already, we have many famous retailers like BestBuy, Walmart, Amazon, and even Newegg have joined the club with their Black Friday Sale for this year. While it’s pretty daunting to go through every e-commerce website for the best deals, we have taken all the pain for you by filtering and listing out the best Newegg black Friday deals, which you should check out.

Newegg is among the famous e-commerce places, more like GameStop, where you get all the stuff in the world of tech and computing. To describe, Newegg is heaven for gamers, where they can find and buy anything to upgrade their existing gaming setup.

So, if you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to a new gaming setup, then this Newegg Black Friday Sale 2023 can be the right time for you to make an upgrade for a pocket-friendly price.

Newegg’s Black Friday Sales have existed for a long time, and if we look into Newegg’s Black Friday 2022 sale, there were many products, be it from Computers, Laptops, and even gaming computer parts like Processors, RAM, and GPUs, were sold for never before pricing, which helped the game lovers to make an upgrade for a lovely deal.

Just like the previous year’s deals, for this year, the Newegg Black Friday ad has already started to circulate on the internet, sharing that we will get to see the best deals and discounts this year. Starting with the deals and discounts for Newegg Black Friday.

Here, we have covered you with some of the best deals you can take advantage of for this season’s Black Friday sale.

Newegg Discounts on MSI Laptops

Regarding gaming laptops, MSI has always been among the top leaders here. Most of the MSI gaming laptops. Having an MSI laptop in the complete list is not new, as MSI laptops have also topped the chart during Newegg Black Friday 2022, where most of the MSI’s gaming laptops were sold for the lowest-ever pricing.

1. MSI Creator Z16

Original Price: $2399

$2399 Deal Price: $1,199

The same applies to this year, where we have MSI Creator 16, which is more like a workstation laptop, and guess what? Now you can get it for a deal price of $1400.

Regarding the specification, the laptop comes with a great set of features, be it from its 11th Gen Intel Core i7 SOC coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU; you are all covered in power and performance.

The laptop also features a faster 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. On the front side, you will be getting a widely spread 16.1-inch touchscreen display coming with the support for QHD+ resolution.

2. MSI GE Series

Original Price: $1599

$1599 Deal Price: $1049

MSI GE Series is among the next premium MSI gaming laptops, with premium internal features on the software and hardware side. The laptop is powered with the latest yet powerful Intel Core i7 12the Gen combined with a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

Alongside the chipset GPU, you also get a faster 16GB RAM combined with 1TB of NVMe SSD Storage. On the front side, you will get a 17.3-inch spread display supporting 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Newegg Discounts on Gaming Monitors and TV

Newegg also sells gaming monitors and premium OLED TVs, and as per the Newegg Black Friday ads circulating on the internet, we will see good discounts for Gaming monitors and OLED TVs. Currently, we have two products, one gaming monitor and one OLED TV, under the radar to get deals for the Newegg Black Friday 2023.

1. LG OLED77A1PUA 77-inch A1P Series OLED 4K Smart Ultra HD TV (2021)

Original Price: $2099.99

$2099.99 Deal Price: $1296.99

Starting with the OLED TV, we have the LG‘s OLED A1P series Smart TV, where you can get the 77-inch model for an amazing discount.

The 77-inch spread Smart TV has a Self-Lit OLED panel, offering a perfect combination of black and White. Also, the overall color production in OLED Panels is among the best in the industry. The TV is powered by the A77 Gen4 AI processor, which works on Picture and Audio production. Above this, you also get the support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

2. GIGABYTE 34-inch 144Hz 2K Curved Gaming Monitor

Original Price: $399.99

$399.99 Deal Price: $369.99

Gamers looking to upgrade their monitors, here we have got you covered with one of the Best Newegg Black Friday deals for gaming monitors. It’s the Gigabyte’s 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor, which is selling for a slight price slash for the sale. We called it the best gaming monitor because of the amazing features you get out of the box.

Be it from having a 2K Curved Panel on the front side, which supports up to 144Hz fast refresh rate to even 1MS response time, which makes this monitor a great choice for pro gamers.

Talking about the display, here you get a Studio Grade VESA Display with support for HDR400 and 90% DCI-P3 (120% sRGB) Color Gamut.

How to Avail of an Additional Discount for Newegg?

Newegg also offers some additional discounts via their promo code.

Right now, you can avail of many Newegg Promo Codes where you can get deals starting from $10 off, and even you can claim a huge discount. You can claim your Newegg Black Friday Promo Codes through the below link.

When Does Newegg Black Friday Deals End?

As per the Newegg Black Friday ad, the Black Friday Sale 2023 will start on 21 November this year, and this sale will be live till 26 November.

Newegg Black Friday Vs Cyber Monday Sale

Right after the Black Friday Sale, the next biggest season sale is the Cyber Monday Sale, starting right after the Newegg Black Friday Sale ends on 26 November 2023.

Talking about the discounts, usually, the announced discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are pretty similar. However, in the Black Friday sale, you will see a broader range of products to receive discounts than Cyber Monday, where only a few products are availed.

In Conclusion, we would say that both Cyber Monday and Black Friday Sale offer the best of the best discounts. Few consumers prefer waiting for Cyber Monday, whereas millions prefer Black Friday.