In a major strategic move, China is pushing forward with plans to consolidate its state-owned automotive sector, signaling a seismic shift in the country’s sprawling auto industry. At the heart of this transformation is the proposed merger of two major state-backed players: Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Chongqing Changan Automobile. If realized, this consolidation could reshape the global electric vehicle (EV) landscape, positioning China as an even stronger force in automotive innovation and production.

A Fragmented Industry Ripe for Restructuring

China’s auto sector, already the largest in the world, is notorious for its complexity. With hundreds of brands—many of them state-owned—competing for market share, the industry has long suffered from redundancy, inefficiency, and overlapping products. Even foreign giants like Toyota and Volkswagen navigate this crowded terrain through multiple joint ventures, producing competing models under different banners.

In response, the Chinese government is now actively advocating for industry consolidation. Speaking at a recent forum in Beijing, the vice chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) emphasized the urgency for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to “restructure and realign operations.” The goal: create stronger, more agile conglomerates better equipped to compete with nimble private companies and global rivals in the EV space.

Dongfeng and Changan: A Potential Powerhouse

SASAC oversees around 100 major state-owned enterprises, including Dongfeng, Changan, and China FAW Group. According to Nikkei Asia, the commission is reportedly considering placing Dongfeng and Changan under a single holding company. This move would create a new automotive behemoth—one that could potentially overtake EV leader BYD in production capacity.

Last year, Changan sold 2.68 million vehicles, while Dongfeng trailed closely with 2.48 million. However, both companies have lagged in EV adoption and failed to meet their electric vehicle sales targets. A merger could combine their R&D resources, unify production capabilities, and help scale EV manufacturing more efficiently.

A Step Toward EV Supremacy

Industry experts see this potential merger as a strategic necessity. “If the restructuring materializes, it will mark a critical milestone in China’s auto industry consolidation and could strengthen its long-term competitiveness,” noted a Morgan Stanley analyst.

The urgency behind this move is fueled by China’s ambitious goals for electrification. As global markets pivot toward greener transportation, Chinese authorities aim to position the nation not just as a volume leader but as a technology leader in EVs.

Complex Web of Joint Ventures May Complicate Merger

While the proposed merger holds promise, it also brings complexity. Both Dongfeng and Changan maintain multiple joint ventures with major international automakers. Dongfeng partners with Nissan, Honda, Peugeot, and Citroen, while Changan has long-standing alliances with Ford and Mazda. These entanglements could present regulatory, operational, and strategic challenges.

Despite this, market observers like Ivan Li, a fund manager at Loyal Wealth Management, believe consolidation is inevitable. “The announcements point toward a larger strategy at play. The government wants to eliminate internal competition and boost efficiency across the board,” he said.

The Road Ahead

As China moves rapidly toward an electric future, restructuring its auto industry appears to be a cornerstone of its broader strategy. Whether the Dongfeng-Changan merger will be the first domino in a wave of consolidations remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the global automotive landscape is about to experience a profound shift—and China is firmly in the driver’s seat.