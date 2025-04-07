If you are a fan of Dead Rails and are looking for a way to get Horse Class in the game, then you are at the right place. In this guide, we will discuss how one can get Horse class as well as how they can equip it. While going through the easiest steps to do so, we shall also cover what would be the perfect tips to help the players through this process. More importantly, we will see what actually this Horse Class in Dead Rails is. Let us get started.

About Dead Rails

Dead Rails is a survival adventure game set in 1899, where players command a steam-powered train through a zombie-infested American desert to reach Mexico in search of a cure for the frightening “Zombie Plague”. Throughout the journey of 80,000-meter, players must manage resources like coal for fuel, scavenge for weapons and medical supplies, and defend against various threats including zombies, outlaws, vampires, and werewolves. If you are up for a game filled with Zombie action and a lot more, Dead Rails is probably just for you.

What is Horse Class in Dead Rails?

The Horse Class in Dead Rails is a unique character class introduced during the 2025 April Fools event. Players adopting this class transform into a horse, gaining significantly enhanced movement speed that allows them to outrun most enemies, though they remain slightly slower than standard in-game horses. This increased speed facilitates quick escapes and efficient traversal of the game world. Moreover, it has the ability to pull Horse Carts, enabling the transport of additional items or teammates. All in all, Horse Class can be a great addition to your gaming Assets in Dead Rails. Not only is it beneficial while you are playing, but it will also improve your game significantly as it is an important addition available for a limited period of time.

How to get Horse Class in Dead Rails?

If you want to get Horse Rails, then there are certain things that you are required to do. Well, the primary thing is to complete the Horsing Around Game mode. For this, you will be required to visit the party creation area. Now from here, choose horsing around and the number of teammates that you will need. After this, you can enter the game mode. It is difficult but not impossible. All you need is strategy and teamwork.

How can I equip Horse Class in Dead Rails?

After you have completed the things mentioned above, you can come to this section and finally understand how you can equip the Horse Class after having unlocked it. For this, a player is required to go to the main lobby and visit the Tailor. Finally, choose Horse from all the class options available.

And that is just how one can get Horse Class in Dead Rails as well as equip it. It can considerably improve your game and will help you move ahead way faster than before. Also, it is a great addition to the game but is available for a limited time. So, if you miss it, you have to wait for the developer to add it back again.