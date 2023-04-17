China Allows AI to Control Nuclear Missile Launches, Raising Global Security Concerns

An artificial intelligence program has recently been developed by China’s State Key Laboratory of Information Engineering in Surveying, Mapping, and Remote Sensing (LIESMARS).

Many countries, including the United States, have been using AI in different military operations, but allowing AI to control nuclear missile launches are a significant and risky step. Nuclear weapons are incredibly powerful and dangerous, and using AI to decide when and where to launch them is a new and potentially dangerous approach.

While some experts applauded the idea as a method to lower the possibility of human error in nuclear launches, others expressed alarm about the possible risks of entrusting AI with such important judgements. There are worries that an unexpected nuclear missile launch could result from an AI system breakdown or hack.

Nuclear weapons are among the most powerful and destructive weapons ever created, and their use could have catastrophic consequences. Allowing AI to make decisions about when and where to launch these weapons is a significant departure from the traditional command and control systems used by nuclear-armed countries. The Chinese government has not commented on the reports, but the news has already sparked a wave of concern among international security experts. The United Nations and other international bodies are expected to investigate the matter and determine whether the use of AI in nuclear missile launches violates any international laws or agreements. In conclusion, the decision by the Chinese government to hand over control of its nuclear missile launches to an AI system is a development that should not be taken lightly. While AI has the potential to reduce the risk of human error in critical decision-making, its use in nuclear missile launches is a risky proposition that could have dire consequences for global security. It is important that international bodies closely monitor the situation and take steps to ensure that AI is not used in ways that could threaten global peace and stability. There is also the question of whether the use of AI in military operations violates international law. The use of AI in warfare could be seen as a violation of the principles of proportionality and distinction, which require that military actions be proportional to the threat and that civilians be protected from harm. Despite these concerns, the use of AI in military operations is likely to continue. China is not the only country investing in AI technology for military applications. The United States and other countries are also developing AI systems for use in warfare. As AI technology continues to advance, it is important that governments and international organizations work together to establish guidelines and regulations for the use of AI in military operations. Thi

