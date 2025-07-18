The shipping industry has reached a new milestone in its ongoing effort to cut fuel use and lower emissions. The delivery of Brands Hatch, the world’s first Aframax tanker built with wind-assisted propulsion technology, marks a major step toward cleaner shipping. This 114,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) vessel was constructed by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding for UK-based Union Maritime. What sets this tanker apart is its integration of three tall, rigid sails known as WindWings, developed by BAR Technologies. Each sail stands 37.5 meters high and has been designed to adjust its position and shape based on wind conditions, offering added thrust that helps reduce fuel use and emissions.

This delivery highlights a growing shift in global maritime transport, where traditional fuel-powered ships are being equipped with alternative systems to reduce their carbon footprint. The Brands Hatch is now the largest operational vessel of its kind to use this type of wind propulsion. As more international regulations push for emission reductions, examples like this could play an important role in shaping how ships are built in the future.

Lloyd’s Register, one of the world’s leading classification societies, provided a full range of technical services for this project, from the early design phase to the final delivery. These services included drawing approval, hazard identification (HAZID), hazard and operability (HAZOP) studies, design assessment, and safety checks. They also took part in overseeing the installation and testing phases, ensuring everything met required safety and operational standards. Lloyd’s Register’s involvement highlights how vital technical oversight is when introducing new technologies to large commercial vessels.

The WindWings sails used on the Brands Hatch were manufactured by China Merchants Energy Tech. These sails are designed to respond intelligently to changing wind conditions. By adjusting their angle and shape automatically, they can generate additional thrust to assist the main engine. According to BAR Technologies, this system is capable of saving up to 14.5 tons of fuel per day and cutting carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions by around 45 tons in ideal wind conditions. Over the course of a year, the vessel is expected to save approximately 12% in fuel usage, avoiding close to 5,000 tons of CO₂ emissions.

John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies, said that the project is part of Union Maritime’s wider efforts to reduce emissions and use cleaner energy in its operations. He added that another vessel using the same WindWings technology is already under construction at the Yangzijiang Shipyard, with plans for further integration across Union Maritime’s fleet. This move suggests the company is preparing to scale the technology if the results from Brands Hatch prove consistent in commercial service.

From a performance and design perspective, Brands Hatch is an impressive piece of engineering. It measures 249.95 meters in length and 44 meters across its widest point. The vessel can carry over 800,000 barrels of oil products and will be used for transporting these goods across international waters. The rigid sails do not replace the main engine but instead provide support by using natural wind to push the vessel forward. This cuts the load on the engine, reduces fuel use, and limits emissions without changing how the ship operates.

The project also shows how close cooperation between shipping companies, technology developers, shipyards, and regulatory bodies can deliver new technologies at scale. Lloyd’s Register, which has been active in China for many years, played a key role in certifying that the sails met international safety and performance standards. Their technical team carried out all necessary testing, including installation checks and sea trials. The vessel also received Bureau Veritas’ Type Approval Design Certificate for the WindWings system earlier in the year, confirming its readiness for full commercial use.

Tony Han, a senior technical specialist at Lloyd’s Register in China, noted that this was the first time such a system had been installed on a large tanker built in China. He added that the success of the project opens new opportunities for expanding the use of wind-assist systems on other commercial ships. Han said his team would continue to support projects like this in the future, helping clients adopt new technologies without compromising safety or performance.

Tom Wolodarsky, a senior specialist with Lloyd’s Register in Europe, called the Brands Hatch project an important advance in using wind for commercial propulsion. He noted that the system met all commercial and safety standards and was well suited to the industry’s push to reduce emissions. This includes efforts by shipowners and regulators to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) carbon intensity targets.

During the vessel’s naming ceremony, Sau Weng Tang, Lloyd’s Register President of Greater China, described Brands Hatch as a strong example of cooperation between European shipowners and Chinese builders. He said the vessel meets some of the highest international benchmarks for performance, safety, and energy efficiency. This reflects growing interest in finding working solutions to reduce emissions from shipping, especially as global trade continues to expand.

Wind-assisted propulsion isn’t a new idea, but modern versions like WindWings show how older methods can be improved with technology. Instead of fabric sails, WindWings are made of rigid materials and include mechanisms that allow them to change angle and shape based on wind data. This allows the ship to make better use of available wind, even in variable conditions. It also reduces the crew’s workload since the system is mostly automated.

Industry observers believe wind-assist technologies will grow in popularity, especially for large cargo vessels like tankers and bulk carriers. These ships travel long distances across oceans, where steady wind can often be found. Adding sails allows shipowners to reduce fuel costs and cut emissions without having to switch entirely to newer fuel types, which are still expensive or in short supply.

The move comes at a time when shipping companies are under pressure to reduce their environmental impact. With stricter carbon rules coming into force and customers asking for cleaner supply chains, solutions like WindWings may provide a cost-effective way to meet new standards without overhauling entire fleets. The savings in fuel alone could make the technology appealing even without factoring in the emissions cuts.

As one of the first commercial tankers to be equipped with these sails from the beginning of construction, Brands Hatch will serve as an important test case. If the expected savings are realized in regular service, more shipowners are likely to invest in similar systems. Union Maritime has already committed to another build using the same setup, showing early confidence in the technology.

In the long term, the shipping industry may need to adopt a mix of solutions to meet climate targets—such as low-carbon fuels, electric propulsion, and wind-assist systems. The delivery of Brands Hatch shows that some of these options are already viable today, offering measurable benefits in terms of cost savings and emissions reduction.