In yet another major blow to its reputation, Ford has announced a recall of over 694,000 SUVs in the U.S. due to a faulty fuel injector that could leak and potentially cause fires. The affected vehicles include popular models like the 2021–2024 Bronco Sport and 2020–2022 Escape, both with 1.5-liter engines.

According to federal regulators, only about 0.3% of the vehicles may actually have the defect, but the fire risk is serious enough for Ford to take immediate action. The company expects the recall to cost around $570 million, and says it will reflect this in its Q2 2025 financial results.

This isn’t Ford’s first brush with fuel system issues. In fact, this week’s recall expands on previous recalls from 2022 and early 2024, those focused on software updates, not part replacements. This time, Ford seems to be addressing the root cause more directly.

From Bad to Worse: Ford Now Holds the Record for Most Recalls in a Year

This latest action pushes Ford’s total recalls for 2025 to a staggering 90, and we’re only halfway through the year. That’s more than any automaker has ever issued in a full calendar year, breaking a record previously held by GM in 2014.

This trend is raising serious questions: Can Ford keep pace with customer expectations for safety and reliability? Or is its recent surge in market share being overshadowed by its growing list of vehicle issues?

Safety Worries Begin to Drown Out Sales Success

Ironically, Ford’s sales are booming at the same time its recall troubles are mounting. In the second quarter of 2025, the automaker sold over 612,000 vehicles, a jump of 14.2% from the same time last year. Much of that growth has been driven by strong demand for Ford’s trucks, hybrids, and SUVs, especially among buyers drawn in by the brand’s patriotic “From America, For America” campaign.

But success on the sales front can only carry a company so far. Customers may tolerate one or two recalls, but when safety concerns keep coming back, trust starts to erode. Dealerships, too, are under increasing pressure as they juggle repairs, manage frustrated customers, and wait for parts that are often in short supply.

Big Picture: More Than Just a Recall Problem

This isn’t just about faulty parts—it’s about Ford’s ability to balance growth, safety, and innovation. Every recall pulls time, money, and attention away from new product development, including Ford’s ambitions in electric vehicles and future mobility.

More recalls also invite more government scrutiny. Agencies like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are keeping a close eye, and repeated issues could lead to investigations, fines, or even stricter oversight.

The Road Ahead

Ford is at a crossroads. It’s selling well and grabbing market share, but with nearly 700,000 more vehicles now headed back to the shop, the question is no longer just “How will they fix it?” It’s “How many more are coming?”

Bottom line: Ford may be winning the sales race, but it’s losing ground in the one area customers value most, trust. With safety concerns on the rise and a mountain of recalls behind it, Ford’s next challenge is clear: rebuild confidence before it stalls out.