China claims that the US is exploiting trade restrictions through chip export prohibitions.

According to China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, new U.S. export limits aimed at Chinese chip producers are an abuse of trade sanctions and intended to uphold the nation’s “technological superiority.”

The U.S. government released a comprehensive set of export limitations on Friday, one of which barred China from obtaining specific semiconductor chips produced elsewhere in the globe using U.S. machinery.

At a routine briefing, Mao warned, “The United States will only harm and isolate itself when its acts backfire.”