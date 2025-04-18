China is rolling out new rules that significantly reshape how carmakers promote and upgrade advanced driving technologies. The changes, announced in a recent closed-door meeting with top auto executives, aim to tighten oversight over how advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are marketed and improved after vehicles hit the road.

The driving force behind this regulatory shift? A fatal accident involving one of Xiaomi’s electric cars and growing fears that the rapid development of smart driving tech may be outpacing the safety measures needed to protect consumers.

“Smart Driving” and “Autonomous” Terms Get the Red Light

From now on, automakers in China will no longer be allowed to use phrases like “smart driving” or “autonomous driving” in advertisements. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), which led the recent meeting with nearly 60 automakers, believes these terms can mislead consumers into overestimating what current technology can do.

These restrictions come as part of a broader regulatory tightening first introduced in February. According to officials, standardizing marketing language is essential to prevent confusion about how much control drivers must maintain while using driver-assist features.

Xiaomi Crash Sparks Urgency

The push for clearer advertising and tougher oversight follows a deadly crash in March involving Xiaomi’s SU7, one of its best-selling electric sedans. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle slammed into a cement pole at 97 km/h (60 mph) and caught fire moments after the driver switched from autonomous mode to manual control.

The tragedy not only prompted public outrage but also intensified government scrutiny over how ADAS features are developed, tested, and promoted.

No More Unregulated Software Upgrades

One of the key takeaways from the MIIT meeting is that over-the-air (OTA) software updates, once hailed as a game-changer for the automotive industry, are now under strict control.

Automakers will no longer be allowed to remotely update or enhance driver-assistance capabilities on customer vehicles without government approval. These updates, often used to boost features post-sale, must now undergo rigorous testing to prove reliability before they can be released.

This change is particularly impactful in China, where OTA upgrades have become a cornerstone of how automakers roll out new features and stay competitive. The government’s new stance sends a clear message: innovation must not outpace safety.

Companies like Huawei, which supplies ADAS tech to multiple brands including Audi, attended the meeting. Huawei has yet to comment on how these new regulations will affect its operations.

Tech Arms Race Meets Reality Check

China’s EV market is the largest in the world—and also among the most competitive. In a relentless race to stand out, many automakers have turned to ADAS features as a major selling point.

Take BYD, for example. In February, it released over 20 affordable EV models, some priced below $10,000, all bundled with what it called “smart driving” capabilities. Rivals like Leapmotor and even international giants like Toyota soon followed suit, each trying to claim a slice of the booming market.

But this aggressive marketing has come under fire. Experts argue that consumers often don’t realize these systems are not fully autonomous and still require human intervention. With misleading ads becoming more common, regulators are stepping in to prevent safety risks before they escalate.

Heavy Penalties for False Claims

It’s not just tighter regulations automakers have to worry about—there are now serious legal consequences for misleading advertising.

According to China’s Public Security Ministry, companies that exaggerate or falsely promote their driver-assistance features could face fines up to ten times the cost of the ad. In extreme cases, such as when false claims contribute to fatal accidents, businesses could lose their licenses. Responsible individuals may even face jail time of up to two years.

EV Boom Raises Safety Stakes

China’s EV sector has grown at an astonishing pace, with electric and hybrid cars making up over half of all vehicle sales by the end of last year—well ahead of government projections. But with that growth has come growing pains.

Authorities are also ramping up oversight on battery safety, issuing new standards to prevent fires and explosions, which have plagued some EV models. These moves suggest regulators are determined to ensure safety doesn’t fall by the wayside in the rush to electrify the country’s roads.

The Cost of Caution

While many agree that these new rules will enhance consumer protection, some industry watchers warn they could slow innovation. Automakers may now face higher costs and longer timelines to bring new features to market, especially as regulatory approval becomes more complex.

Still, others see a silver lining. China’s auto sector is currently overcrowded, with many startups struggling to survive. The new regulations could trigger a long-awaited market shakeout, allowing stronger, safety-compliant players to rise while weaker ones exit.