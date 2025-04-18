In a decision that’s drawing both praise and concern, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has officially closed the State Department’s leading office for countering foreign disinformation. Announced on April 16, the move shutters the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference Hub (R/FIMI)—an office that for years operated under the name Global Engagement Center (GEC).

The reason, Rubio says, is simple: the office crossed a line.

In a post on X, he accused the center of turning its efforts inward, violating the rights of American citizens while costing taxpayers over $50 million annually.

“It actively silenced and censored the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving,” Rubio wrote. “It’s time to shut it down.”

The closure ends over a decade of efforts by the U.S. government to push back against foreign propaganda and influence operations—efforts that began with counterterrorism messaging and evolved into combating Russian and Chinese disinformation campaigns online.

How the Office Evolved

The journey of the now-defunct office started in 2011 as the Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications. Its original goal was to counteract extremist propaganda online. By 2016, with growing concern over state-backed disinformation—particularly from Russia and China—the center was renamed the Global Engagement Center. It shifted focus from terrorism to countering state-sponsored misinformation campaigns targeting global audiences and U.S. interests.

In December 2024, the GEC was restructured into what became known as R/FIMI, maintaining its international focus.

Mounting Criticism and Musk’s Influence

The center had long faced scrutiny from Republican lawmakers, but criticism intensified in 2023 after Elon Musk—who now heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Trump—accused it of overreach. Musk labeled the GEC “the worst offender in U.S. government censorship,” claiming it had strayed from its original mission and was instead manipulating media narratives and policing American speech.

These claims were echoed by other conservatives who viewed the center as a tool of government control rather than a shield against foreign threats.

Defenders Say the Mission Was Misunderstood

Not everyone agrees with Rubio’s assessment. James Rubin, who led the GEC until late 2024, defended the office’s work as critical to safeguarding public trust and protecting democratic systems from foreign interference.

“Our work was never about monitoring Americans,” Rubin told Politico in 2024. “We focused solely on exposing and countering foreign disinformation campaigns.”

Rubin pointed to several projects led by the GEC across Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Africa as proof of its purely international scope.

One of the more alarming examples involved a Russian propaganda campaign in Africa dubbed the “African Initiative.” Russian operatives worked with local influencers to spread conspiracy theories that undermined confidence in a U.S.-funded healthcare program. Rubin warned that had the effort not been uncovered in time, thousands of people might have rejected critical medical care based on false information.

A Global Front Against Russian Disinformation

The GEC was also instrumental in launching the Ukraine Communications Group in June 2024—a multinational coalition based in Warsaw and backed by NATO and over 20 countries. Its purpose: to coordinate efforts to push back against Russia’s propaganda machine in the midst of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Analysts say Russia continues to pour resources into global disinformation. According to the National Endowment for Democracy, Moscow spends around $1.5 billion annually on foreign influence operations. Czech officials have estimated that up to 80% of disinformation campaigns in Europe originate from Russia.

The threat extends to U.S. soil as well. Intelligence officials revealed in mid-2024 that the Kremlin had been quietly working with American citizens and Russian PR firms to influence the U.S. presidential election by spreading false narratives.

A Nation Divided Over Strategy

Reactions to the office’s closure have been deeply divided. Supporters applaud Rubio for standing up for free speech and limiting what they see as federal overreach. Civil liberties advocates argue that, even if well-intentioned, government agencies monitoring information flow risk encroaching on constitutional rights.

But others say the decision could not come at a worse time. With Russia and China ramping up influence operations across the globe, critics argue that dismantling a key U.S. response arm leaves the country exposed.

“Foreign disinformation hasn’t stopped—it’s evolved,” said a former GEC staff member. “Shutting down the hub now puts us several steps behind our adversaries.”

One thing is clear: closing the door on the GEC marks a major turning point in how the United States plans to deal with foreign propaganda—and not everyone is convinced the new path will be a safer one.